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Tottenham Hotspur loanee George Abbott is extremely satisfied with what he gained from his spell at Mansfield Town last season and is eager to repeat that this term.

The 21-year-old emerged from the Spurs academy and has undertaken loan spells with Notts County and Wycombe Wanderers as part of his development.

During the winter window this year, the midfielder made another temporary switch, this time joining Mansfield in search of another opportunity to gain valuable first-team experience.

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Abbott clocked 579 minutes for the League One outfit before his campaign was brought to an early close by an injury in April.

Despite the setback, boss Nigel Clough was quick to highlight the impact Abbott made at Field Mill.

Mansfield subsequently secured the midfielder for another season-long loan this summer, giving him the chance to build on the platform he established in Nottinghamshire.

However, Abbott is yet to make an appearance this season following his injury setback, having only recently returned to team training.

Loanee On loan from Owen Dodgson Stockport County George Abbott Tottenham Hotspur Mansfield Town’s loan stars

Abbott revealed that his loan spell at Mansfield last season proved hugely beneficial and stressed that he took plenty from the experience despite suffering an injury towards its conclusion.

The Spurs loanee is now encouraged by his recovery and hopes to build on the strides made last season, with greater goal involvement for Mansfield.

Abbott said on Mansfield’s official channel about whether he was satisfied with his loan spell at the Stags last term (0.59): “Oh, 100 per cent; I think last season was really good for me getting back on the pitch after my previous one during the season.

“So all of that was brilliant for me, and I think I got more than enough out of it last season.

“It was only towards the end that I got injured, so I don’t think it affected me that much.

“And now back for almost the start of this season.

“I think not missing too much football has been really good for me, and hopefully I can carry on what I did last season, get more goals and assists, and progress.”

Clough has already indicated that Abbott could feature against Port Vale next Tuesday, while Spurs will also be keen to see the youngster back on the pitch.

Meanwhile, another Tottenham loanee, Pape Matar Sarr, has recently earned strong praise for his displays since arriving at Juventus.

Guglielmo Vicario has also enjoyed a productive spell in Turin so far, with a former Juventus goalkeeper pointing out the Italian’s ‘desire for revenge’.