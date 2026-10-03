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England boss Thomas Tuchel has labelled Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha ‘decisive’, putting the teenager in the company of star names such as skipper Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Anthony Gordon.

Ngumoha has emerged as a revelation for the Reds over the past year, making 29 senior appearances across all competitions last season and contributing two goals and an assist.

Adding another landmark to his rapid rise, the teenager became the youngest goalscorer in the club’s history when he struck a stoppage-time winner against Newcastle United.

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RB Leipzig showed interest in the summer, but the Reds starlet, who has been compared to Raheem Sterling by a former Liverpool defender, was considered out of reach.

This season, under new boss Andoni Iraola, Ngumoha has been handed opportunities, featuring in three Premier League outings while also turning out in the EFL Cup and the Champions League victory over Atletico Madrid.

His performances earned him a place in Tuchel’s England squad, with the teenager handed a run in their 2-0 win over the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

The England boss acknowledged that his side have benefited from some of their most decisive performers playing abroad, pointing to Bellingham and Kane as players who were influential for the national team at the World Cup and whom he expects to remain important.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

He also highlighted Gordon as another player who has now stepped up, while stressing that playing in the Premier League does not prevent a player from becoming decisive for England.

Tuchel added that England have further options, specifically pointing to Ngumoha as a player who appears capable of making a decisive contribution.

When asked why some of England’s best performers are not playing in England, he said at a press conference: “I didn’t think about it but yes, in the moment yes.

“Jude Bellingham and Harry Kane were decisive for us in the World Cup and I see no reason they won’t be in the future.

“It’s good that Anthony has stepped up now.

“He is the third one.

“There is obviously a relevance to them playing abroad, but I don’t see that a player who plays in the Premier League cannot step up and be decisive for us.

“We have our youngest player in Rio Ngumoha – he seems to be pretty decisive.

“I think we have options.”

The Three Lions are sitting second in their Nations League group, just below leaders Spain, and will be looking for positive results when they take on Croatia and the Czech Republic over the next week.

Ngumoha will now be hoping for further opportunities under Tuchel as he looks to make his mark and turn his name into a regular presence in the England set-up.