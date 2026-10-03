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Tottenham Hotspur out-on-loan star Radu Dragusin has insisted that he is in ‘good shape’ and has faith in manager Gheorghe Hagi despite being left out of the squad in Romania’s last Nations League match.

Dragusin joined Fiorentina on a season-long loan deal in the summer and it could well become permanent if he makes 22 appearances for La Viola, something Spurs will be watching closely.

Fiorentina put the appearance clause in due to concerns over Dragusin’s fitness, but so far he has steered clear of niggles and been available.

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Currently, the 25-year-old is away on international duty with Romania for their Nations League fixtures against Sweden, Poland and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Romania kicked off their Nations League campaign with a 2-1 loss to Sweden, where Dragusin played the full 90 minutes, but in their second game against Bosnia and Herzegovina, which they lost 4-2, he was not picked.

The 25-year-old though is clear it was just the manager’s call and explained that he is in ‘good shape’ while his fitness has improved after playing several matches for both club and country.

Dragusin was quoted as saying by Firenze Viola, when asked about his current fitness: “I’m fine, I’m in good shape.

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“I’m coming in after playing several games, I’ve accumulated minutes, important matches for my fitness.”

When asked about being omitted from the last game, the Romanian defender stressed that he has full faith in manager Hagi as well as the team, and he believes that Romania need to show more determination on the field.

“I have faith in coach Hagi, I have faith in ourselves.

“We have to do better on the pitch, we know we have to play with more determination.

“We have to show a different side of ourselves.”

At club level, Dragusin has been ever-present at the heart of defence for Fiorentina, and he has made five Serie A appearances so far, playing every single minute, and also chipped in with an assist.

Dragusin has put in strong displays in Tuscany despite the early managerial change, and former Italy defender Marco Lanna praised the defender when he first joined Fiorentina.

Spurs will keep a close eye on how Dragusin performs at La Viola, as the more he plays, the chances of his loan move becoming permanent increase.