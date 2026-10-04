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Fiorentina attacker Alieu Njie has revealed that Crystal Palace tried to hijack his move to Florence, but he felt that the Eagles ‘were too late’.

During the summer transfer window, Pierre Sage was keen to improve his forward line and brought in Zavier Gozo, Dwight McNeil and Dario Osorio to beef up his options.

Osorio’s move was a deadline day switch and looks to have happened after Palace missed out on Njie, who signed for Fiorentina on 30th August.

Njie was a player Crystal Palace had been chasing for a number of months, but Torino were demanding a fee in the region of €18m to let the attacker leave.

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Palace went in with multiple bids, however Njie ended up at Fiorentina on loan with an obligation to buy based upon certain conditions.

Njie revealed that whenever he came close to joining Palace, Torino turned down their offer and revealed that the Eagles even tried to hijack his move to Fiorentina.

The Swede insists that Crystal Palace were just too late and he was already Fiorentina bound.

Njie is clear he had by that time set his heart on a move to Fiorentina, who he had concluded were his best option.

Season Position 2025-26 15th 2024–25 12th 2023–24 10th 2022–23 11th 2021–22 12th Crystal Palace’s last five league finishes

When asked about whether he was close to joining Crystal Palace, Njie told Swedish daily Expressen: “I was close on certain days, but every time Torino rejected their bids.

“When I was on my way to Florence to undergo the medical, they tried to hijack the deal.

“But I told them it would be Fiorentina or nothing.

“They wanted to make one last attempt, but I had already decided on Fiorentina.

“They were too late.

“Fiorentina was the best option for me and I am very happy.”

Njie will be looking to live up to his billing at a Fiorentina side that were hugely active over the course of the summer window to strengthen their squad.

Crystal Palace are likely to continue to keep a close eye on Njie and how he does at La Viola in the event that he becomes available again.