Luke Walker/Getty Images

France Under-21 manager Gerald Baticle has admitted that he has no clue regarding the gravity of the injury to Leeds United new boy Jean-Matteo Bahoya and ‘further tests’ are needed.

During the summer window Daniel Farke pushed to strengthen Leeds’ winger department and Willy Gnonto’s departure to Fiorentina further paved the way for Bahoya to join the Elland Road outfit.

The France Under-21 international impressed for Eintracht Frankfurt last season, featuring 27 times and Leeds agreed to take Bahoya on loan with an €30m obligation to make his move permanent based on certain conditions.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Farke admitted following Bahoya’s move to Elland Road that Leeds will have to show patience with the 21-year-old and Bahoya has featured for only one minute for Leeds since his arrival.

Now though there could well have been a blow to Bahoya’s hopes of playing more games for Leeds in the immediate future.

Fresh from an assist for France Under-21s against Estonia, Bahoya has picked up an injury.

Baticle gave Bahoya his third start of the international break against Luxembourg on Saturday, but following a challenge from an opposition player, the Leeds star was forced to leave the ground with an injury.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

The severity of the injury is still unclear, as the France Under-21 boss is in the dark, but highlighted that the injury is related to Bahoya’s ankle.

“I cannot tell you exactly what the injury is; there will be further tests, but it is his ankle”, Baticle was quoted as saying by French sports daily L’Equipe.

Leeds will be eager to get hold of information regarding his injury to look at how long Bahoya might be out of action for.

Bahoya made his Leeds debut against Crystal Palace just before the international break coming off the bench and the winger recently admitted that Leeds became his first choice after he spoke with Farke.

The winger has pace to burn, having been clocked as the fastest player in the Bundesliga, but Leeds fans may have to wait a little longer to see it on display.