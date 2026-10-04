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Renowned Dutch fitness coach Raymond Verheijen believes that Brian Brobbey’s inadequate recovery time is the reason behind the Sunderland man suffering an injury.

The Dutch international joined Sunderland last season from Ajax and he played a crucial role in helping the Black Cats claim a Europa League spot in his debut campaign.

Former defender Hans Kraay Jr claimed recently that Brobbey has become a modern version of himself after moving to England and his progress has not gone unnoticed, as towards the end of the summer transfer window, Serie A outfit Como considered signing him.

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Brobbey scored a hat trick against Manchester City in Sunderland’s last game before the international break on 20th September and, following that game, he joined the Dutch national team and claimed that he has improved at scanning his surroundings.

Xavi put his trust in the Sunderland striker to lead the line against Germany on 24th September, but Brobbey left the field in the 34th minute of the game, suffering a hamstring injury.

Verheijen pointed out that Brobbey is an explosive player, stressing that he has the muscle structure of former Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt.

The Dutch fitness coach believes that he needs at least 72 hours to recover from the fatigue of the previous game, which he indicated that the Sunderland player did not get, as he participated in Xavi’s training camp following the game against Manchester City.

Season Position 2025–26 7th 2024–25 4th (Championship; promoted via play‑offs) 2023–24 16th (Championship) 2022–23 6th (Championship) 2021–22 5th (League One; promoted via play‑offs) Sunderland’s last five league finishes

“Brobbey is a very explosive player”, Verheijen told Dutch daily De Telegraaf.

“And he has the muscles of Usain Bolt, whereas less explosive players have the muscles of a marathon runner.

“To put it somewhat bluntly.

“But Brobbey needs 72 hours to recover from Manchester City.

“If you train Brobbey hard on the days when he needs recovery, then instead of getting rid of the fatigue from Manchester City, he is only making that fatigue worse.”

Due to the hamstring injury, Brobbey has withdrawn from the national team and it is still unclear how long he will have to spend in the recovery room before taking the field for Sunderland.

Sunderland are set to face Brighton on 10th October and they will face Portuguese outfit Torreense following that game in the Europa League.

Whether Brobbey will be able to be involved remains to be seen, but Regis Le Bris will be cursing his luck that the striker picked up an injury on Netherlands duty.