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Aston Villa and Switzerland midfielder Johan Manzambi is of the view that drawing fouls from opposition players is one of his qualities.

In the summer transfer window, Aston Villa were looking to add quality in their midfield following the departures of Morgan Rogers and Youri Tielemans and hijacked Newcastle United’s move for Manzambi.

Former Aston Villa star Garry Thompson claimed that Unai Emery could turn the 20-year-old Swiss midfielder into a player similar to Rogers.

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Just before the international break, Emery gave Manzambi his first start in the Premier League and the midfielder did not disappoint as he scored and assisted two goals in their 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Switzerland boss Murat Yakin wasted no time in calling Manzambi up to represent his country in their Nations League games.

The Swiss star featured for 90 minutes against Slovenia on Saturday and helped his side to secure their third win in the Nations League with a 2-1 victory.

Manzambi’s performance in midfield drew several fouls from the Slovenian players and the Aston Villa new boy claimed that winning fouls is one of his qualities.

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He also highlighted his fearless nature by pointing out that he does not get nervous despite coming across repeated challenges from opposition players.

“I am a player who wins a lot of fouls”, Manzambi told reporters post match.

“But to some extent, that is also one of my qualities.

“The important thing is that I do not let it make me nervous and that I simply continue playing my game.”

Swiss national team boss Yakin believes that drawing fouls is part of Manzambi’s natural game which makes the fans excited.

“It is part of Johan’s playing style that he provokes fouls with his dribbling”, Yakin said after the Slovenia match.

“Thanks to abilities like that, he excites the fans.”

Manzambi has featured in all three games for Switzerland during the international break and on Tuesday he will be hoping to start the game against North Macedonia.

The midfielder also is enjoying life at Villa Park, as he recently admitted that he is delighted with the song Villa fans have made for him.