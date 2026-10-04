Michael Campanella/Getty Images

Leeds United defender Jaka Bijol is of the view that Slovenia deserve to finish second in their Nations League group due to the quality they have in the ranks.

The Slovenian defender joined Leeds in the summer of 2025 from Udinese and impressed Whites boss Daniel Farke, earning high praise from him.

Bijol, who a former Leeds boss praised for his physicality and composure, is currently on international duty and the 27-year-old has been a mainstay in the Slovenian national team, earning 76 caps for his country.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

He has started all three of Slovenia’s Nations League fixtures including the game on Saturday against Switzerland which ended in a 2-1 defeat.

Slovenia are currently sitting second in their group table and they are set to take on third placed Scotland away from home on Tuesday in their final game of the ongoing international break.

Bostjan Cesar’s side drew their first game against Scotland 0-0 in Stozice and the Leeds centre-back claimed that the team have learned so much from that game.

Bijol insisted that with the quality Slovenia possess, they deserve to finish second in the group and he is of the view that the atmosphere at Hampden on Tuesday will be brilliant.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

When asked whether Slovenia are targeting promotion through finishing second, Bijol said in a post-match interview: “Of course, we want to be second.

“I think we deserve it in terms of quality, but we have to show it on the pitch.

“We have a very difficult match ahead of us and I have no doubt that we learned a lot from the first one in Stozice.

“The atmosphere will be superb, the stadium will be full and we will really have to show great progress, as we have shown in recent tests.

“I believe that we can also play such matches at a high level and achieve the desired result”

On Tuesday, Cesar will be hoping that the Leeds star can deliver a performance in the back which can make the night tough for Scotland forwards.

Following the international break, Bijol will return to Elland Road, where he will continue to fight for a starting spot.

The summer arrivals of Nico Elvedi and Tarik Muharemovic have made that job more difficult, though Joe Rodon is currently out injured.