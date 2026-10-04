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Southampton summer transfer target Luca Reggiani, is now the ‘hottest candidate to leave’ Borussia Dortmund in the January window.

Saints are determined to get back in the Premier League this season under the stewardship of Tonda Eckert and they were active in the summer to bring in reinforcements.

However, during the dying days of the transfer window, Aston Villa managed to secure the signature of centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis despite Saints rejecting their initial approaches.

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The Championship outfit tried to sign Elche’s David Affengruber as a replacement for Harwood-Bellis but failed to get over the line.

Southampton brought in 29-year-old German centre-back Keven Schlotterbeck, who has started every single game in the league since his arrival and former EFL star Sam Parkin predicted that he is one to watch.

Saints were also keen to add another centre-back after the arrival of Schlotterbeck and Dortmund’s 18-year-old Reggiani was high on their list.

They went in with an offer on deadline day, but the young Italian centre-back rejected a move to St Mary’s, and Southampton brought in Zach Abbott on loan from Nottingham Forest.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

However, Reggiani’s plan to stay with the Bundesliga outfit did not go the way he wanted, as he fell down the pecking order with new arrival Joane Gadou sealing a spot in the starting lineup.

Now, according to German daily the Ruhr Nachrichten (via Spox), Reggiani is the ‘hottest candidate’ to depart Signal Iduna Park in the upcoming January transfer window.

Southampton were not the only suitors for Reggiani during the summer transfer window as he drew attention from Serie A outfits AC Milan and Inter Milan.

Reggiani has so far featured only 50 minutes for Dortmund in all competitions and has yet to start a game this season.

The player made his national team debut for Italy in June against Greece and now it remains to be seen whether Southampton will be interested in going after him in January.

Southampton are currently sitting 13th in the league table with ten points from eight games and only three points off from playoff spots.