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England manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted that Trent Alexander-Arnold has a big chance to start against the Czech Republic on Tuesday night, even if Jarell Quansah likely suits the Three Lions’ system better.

Two former Liverpool stars, Quansah and Alexander-Arnold, are battling to become the first-choice right-back under Tuchel in the England team.

England are in League A – Group C in the Nations League, which features Spain, Croatia and the Czech Republic, and are currently second in the group with six points.

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The Three Lions suffered a 3-2 defeat at the hands of Spain in their opening game, but since then, they have won 2-0 against the Czech Republic and thrashed Croatia 7-0.

Tuchel used Quansah against Spain and Croatia, while Alexander-Arnold featured against the Czech Republic.

Ahead of England’s clash against the Czech Republic, Tuchel explained that Quansah perhaps fits the system a little bit better, and he also performed very well in the last game.

The German boss also praised Alexander-Arnold however and indicated he has a big chance of being in the starting lineup against the Czechs.

RB Option Trent Alexander-Arnold Jarell Quansah Rico Lewis James Garner Right-back options in England squad

Tuchel said during a press conference: “I think I have a clear picture of Trent, but if the question is, if he starts tomorrow, I will not answer the question because we have one more training session to go.

“But yes, he had a good match; he had a good assist [against Croatia].

“Jarell also had a very good match and yes, maybe the game model suits him a little bit better, but it’s then on us to use Trent in the best possible way.

“He has a big chance to start tomorrow and to play tomorrow.”

Alexander-Arnold rejected contract extension offers from Liverpool and in the 2025 summer transfer window he joined La Liga giants Real Madrid.

At Real Madrid, the 27-year-old endured a difficult debut season, being in and out of the starting eleven, and in the current campaign he is facing competition from Dutch right-back Denzel Dumfries, who arrived from Inter Milan in the summer.

Quansah also left Anfield in 2025 to join German outfit Bayer Leverkusen and since then has established himself as a regular in the starting eleven.

Liverpool could still bring him back to the club, as they managed to include a buy-back clause in the deal, and during the summer it seemed the Reds could trigger the clause, but ultimately decided not to.

England are due to lock horns with the Czech Republic on Tuesday night and it remains to be seen who will be the starting right-back for Tuchel.