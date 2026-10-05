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Liverpool have entered a new era under Andoni Iraola, with the Spaniard inheriting a squad that still contains several of the key figures from the Jurgen Klopp era.

Some of those players remain central to the plans at Anfield, but others are approaching important decisions over their futures. Club legend Mohamed Salah made his way to Turkish football to join Trabzonspor in the summer. For others, contract situations, changing roles and interest from elsewhere could all contribute to departures when the next summer window arrives.

With that in mind, Inside Futbol look at five Liverpool stars who could be heading towards the Anfield exit sooner rather than later.

1. Virgil van Dijk

Virgil van Dijk has established himself as one of the most important players of Liverpool’s modern era since arriving from Southampton in January 2018. He has captained the club to major honours, including the Champions League and Premier League, and has remained a key figure at the heart of their defence.

However, the Dutchman’s contract is set to expire in June 2027, and at 35, his long-term future at Anfield remains uncertain. He attracted interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray during the summer transfer window. Iraola later made it clear that he was counting on the defender, with Liverpool having no intention of letting him leave.

With no contract renewal talks currently taking place, Van Dijk could still leave Liverpool next summer and would be another in line to leave the club on a free transfer in recent times.

Liverpool therefore face a decision over whether to offer another extension or begin the process of moving towards a younger defensive core.

Already Real Madrid have been linked with eyeing Van Dijk, while Galatasaray will also surely come back.

2. Alisson

Alisson Becker’s Liverpool career has been similarly impressive. Signed from Roma in 2018, the Brazilian quickly became one of the most important goalkeepers in the club’s history.

His current contract runs until June 2027 and he was wanted by Juventus during the summer transfer window.

The Brazilian goalkeeper was also open to leaving Anfield in the summer, but Liverpool blocked and exit and refused to entertain letting him go.

Despite being 33, Alisson has kept three clean sheets in five Premier League appearances so far, underlining his continued quality between the posts.

However, the goalkeeper could still leave Liverpool next summer, with Juventus continuing to view him as a potential target to strengthen their options in goal.

The Bianconeri have been looking to balance the books following missing out on the Champions League and Alisson’s free agent status next season makes him an attractive option for the Italian giants.

3. Wataru Endo

Wataru Endo arrived from Stuttgart in 2023 as a relatively late addition to Klopp’s midfield rebuild, but the Japan international soon proved his value.

After a difficult start, Endo became an important squad player and helped Liverpool win the EFL Cup before playing a significant role in their midfield during his first season.

His role has since diminished, though, and he now finds himself further down the midfield pecking order.

The 33-year-old has yet to feature for Liverpool this season and a departure from Anfield now looks increasingly likely for the Japanese midfielder.

Endo continues to be popular with the Liverpool fans, but this season will surely be his swansong.

4. Alexis Mac Allister

Alexis Mac Allister has already enjoyed a successful spell at Liverpool since joining from Brighton in 2023. He quickly became one of the team’s most reliable midfielders and played an important part in their Premier League title-winning campaign.

The 27-year-old is also an important player for the Argentina national team.

While Mac Allister is keen to continue his career at Anfield, Liverpool are currently not looking to offer the midfielder another long-term contract.

Galatasaray showed interest in the Argentine during the summer, with the club ‘looking into the conditions’ of a potential deal, although nothing concrete came out of it.

Mac Allister remains an important part of Iraola’s Liverpool side, but a sale could bring the Reds a decent fee if they decide to part ways with him.

A move elsewhere could also give the midfielder, who will be 28 this year, the chance to take on a more prominent and consistent role.

With Liverpool’s current stance on a new deal, surely Mac Allister is heavily in line to move next summer.

5. Harvey Elliott

Harvey Elliott has struggled to establish himself as a regular at Liverpool and has spent time on loan at several clubs, although he has yet to make a lasting impression away from Anfield.

The 23-year-old is currently on loan at Valencia, where another difficult spell has seen him struggle for regular game time.

Liverpool could look to sell Elliott permanently next summer, with the Reds likely to want a fee that reflects their valuation of the midfielder.

For now, the Reds will hope Elliott can rediscover his form in Spain and put together a strong run of performances that could help boost his value.

A recent managerial change at Valencia has given new hope that Elliott can benefit from a tactical reset and Liverpool will be watching closely.

Verdict

Liverpool have plenty of experience among these five players, but their situations are far from identical.

Van Dijk and Alisson are entering the later stages of their careers, Endo and Elliott face questions over their roles, while Mac Allister’s situation is more about outside interest and his long-term place in midfield.

With several contracts approaching important stages, the next year should determine which of these players remain part of Liverpool’s plans and which eventually begin the next chapter of their careers elsewhere.