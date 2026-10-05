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Newcastle United sit in the top half of the Premier League table with eight points from five matches, with Mathias Jaissle tasting defeat just once in the league so far. His tenure since Eddie Howe’s departure in July has offered plenty of encouragement, with the Magpies also reaching the fourth round of the EFL Cup without the added demands of European football this season.

With no Europe on the agenda, Newcastle reshaped their squad. Reinforcements arrived in the shape of Nico Gonzalez, Sean Steur, Lukas Hornicek and Bazoumana Toure, among others, while several first-team faces headed out on loan as their paths took them away from Tyneside.

For some, these temporary spells offer a chance to put themselves back in Jaissle’s plans and force open the door at St James’ Park, while for others, the loan could be the last stop before the club draw a permanent line under their Newcastle careers.

Inside Futbol assess the Magpies’ first-team loanees and assess whether they are finished at St James’ Park or potentially have a future waiting for them when their loan spells come to an end.

1. Nick Woltemade (on loan at Juventus)

The Germany international arrived in the summer of 2025 as the club’s most expensive signing and, while he made a flying start, his form tailed off towards the end of the campaign. The 24-year-old finished with eleven goals and five assists across 51 appearances.

Woltemade appeared frustrated with his deployment under Howe, who did not always use him in his preferred centre-forward role, instead occasionally dropping him into the No.10 position.

During the summer window, the German attracted significant interest from Napoli, Atletico Madrid and Nottingham Forest, but it was Juventus who ultimately won the race, taking him on a season-long loan.

It is understood there is no option to buy, although informal talks have taken place about what might happen if Juventus do want to keep him.

Woltemade has so far featured in four games for Juventus, scoring once, but has largely operated in a supporting role behind Randal Kolo Muani. Should that pattern continue, he could well find himself back at St James’ Park at the end of the season.

Verdict: Future

2. Harrison Ashby (on loan at Luton Town)

The 24-year-old right-back is spending the season with Luton Town in League One, marking his fourth loan spell away from Newcastle since arriving in 2023. He has previously had temporary stints with Swansea City, Queens Park Rangers and Bradford City, but with no competitive first-team appearances for the Magpies, his £3m move from West Ham United has failed to deliver much of a return.

With Ashby’s contract due to expire next summer, his spell with the Hatters looks more like an audition for his next club than a route back into the Newcastle picture. At Kenilworth Road, he has featured nine times this season, starting four of those, adding to the experience he boasts across the Championship and League One.

A return to St James’ Park after the loan ends, however, looks unlikely, with Ashby seemingly heading towards the next chapter of his career away from Tyneside.

Verdict: Finished

3. Odysseas Vlachodimos (on loan at Sevilla)

Newcastle invested in two new shot-stoppers over the summer, with Lukas Hornicek and Ewen Jaouen joining the ranks under Jaissle. So far this season, the Czech custodian has firmly established himself as the No.1, starting every Premier League fixture and managing a clean sheet.

Nick Pope and Mark Gillespie are also on the books, although both goalkeepers see their contracts expire next summer.

Vlachodimos is enjoying his second spell away from the club, returning to Sevilla after an impressive first stint in Spain that saw him dubbed the signing of the season.

This campaign, the Greek shot-stopper has attracted even more praise, playing every minute of Sevilla’s league campaign and providing the Andalusian side with a sense of security between the posts.

Los Rojiblancos wanted him back badly in the summer and were in a state of limbo as they tried to bring the cost of a permanent deal down, with the 32-year-old open to the move. Despite there being no option to buy, his continued form could put Newcastle in a position to cash in on him next summer, with his contract at St James’ Park running until 2028, on the kind of low-cost deal which makes a Sevilla stay possible.

Verdict: Finished

4. Alex Murphy (on loan at Kaiserslautern)

The Irish defender, capable of playing at centre-back and left-back, joined German side Kaiserslautern, his second loan away from Tyneside after spending the second half of the 2024/25 campaign with Bolton Wanderers in League One.

The 22-year-old remained at St James’ Park last season but saw limited minutes, although he did make his first competitive start for Newcastle in their 3-2 Champions League win over Qarabag.

This term in the 2. Bundesliga, Murphy has started two games and featured in the German Cup, where he provided a vital assist, with his quality also praised by the club’s sporting director.

The Galway United academy product is contracted to the Magpies until 2028, giving him the platform to continue his development before returning to strengthen Newcastle’s backline. With Lewis Hall currently the only established left-back, the door is open for the 22-year-old to stake his claim.

Verdict: Future

5. Antonio Cordero (on loan at Cadiz)

The Spanish-born winger joined Newcastle last summer after his contract with La Liga 2 side Malaga expired. Yet to play a minute for the Magpies, he first moved to Westerlo on loan before joining Cadiz earlier this year after opportunities for minutes in Belgium proved limited.

Back on familiar ground in Spain, the 19-year-old rediscovered his rhythm, starting 16 second-tier matches and scoring three goals.

With limited first-team opportunities expected at St James’ Park, Cordero headed out again, rejoining Cadiz on loan.

Under Albert Celades, the winger has featured in every league game this season and scored twice in a 4-0 drubbing of Leganes at the weekend.

With no option to buy understood to be included, Cordero is likely to return to Jaissle’s squad next summer, when he could finally be in line for his first Newcastle appearance.

Verdict: Future