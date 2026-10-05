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Finland manager Jacob Friis has claimed that Queens Park Rangers’ decision to pull Glen Kamara out of the squad created a difficult situation for the midfielder.

QPR signed Kamara in the summer of a loan deal from French side Rennes, where he had fallen out of favour.

Kamara has featured in seven out of eight league games for QPR so far and helped Julien Stephan’s side sit sixth in the Championship table going into the international break.

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An experienced Finland international, the former Arsenal youngster has won over 70 caps for his country.

The 30-year-old received a call-up from national team boss Friis to represent Finland in the Nations League and he featured for 45 minutes in each game against Belarus and Albania.

Finland still have one more game left in the ongoing international break, against Belarus on Tuesday, but Queens Park Rangers decided to recall the 30-year-old from the national team, which left the Friis disappointed.

The Finland manager claimed that QPR’s decision to recall him left Kamara in a difficult spot and he added that the experienced midfielder in the end decided to return to London to rejoin Stephan’s squad.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Amid being disappointed with QPR’s decision, Friis stressed that Kamara deserves to be with the national team as he is a brilliant footballer.

“Glen found himself in a difficult situation because his club demanded that he leave the national-team camp and return to London”, Friis told Finland national team’s official site.

“He had to make a decision that, of course, was not what we had hoped for.

“Glen’s decision was obviously disappointing, because he is a good footballer and deserved to be selected for the squad.

“We still have plenty of good options for that position, so we will not call up a replacement.”

QPR drew three straight games before the international break and they are set to face a team, who are second in the league table, on Friday night in the form of West Ham United.

Stephan will be hoping that Kamara, who has experience of playing in big games in the past, will be able to guide the team against the Hammers to secure three points.