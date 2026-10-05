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Nottingham Forest out-on-loan attacker Omari Hutchinson has revealed that he is thoroughly enjoying life at AC Milan and is confident he will get his chances.

Following his move to the City Ground last summer, the winger endured a frustrating spell, managing just one goal across 41 appearances for the Tricky Trees.

As a result, looking to rediscover his best form, Hutchinson switched to the San Siro during the summer window on a season-long loan.

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The 22-year-old is yet to make much of an impression with the Rossoneri, having accumulated just 58 minutes from two appearances while twice watching the full 90 minutes from the bench.

The attacker is understood to be outside Ruben Amorim’s preferred options, at the moment and will need to play his way into favour with the Portuguese boss.

Despite facing a fight for minutes, Hutchinson is enjoying having made the move and feels he has already spotted that Serie A is a tactical league.

Hutchinson is not concerned at the moment with his lack of playing time as he believes that when the games come thick and fast he will get his chances.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Hutchinson told Italian broadcaster Sport Mediaset: “So far it’s been very great. I’m enjoying my time here. I’ve been working very hard.

“Compared to the Premier League, it’s still for me a bit early to judge, but right now you can see it’s very tactical.

“I think every player is going to be needed during this period.

“You never know what’s going to happen.

“I’m training hard and I want to break into the team, I want to show I’m capable of.”

Hutchinson has an option to make his move to the San Siro permanent as part of his loan agreement, although AC Milan are tipped to need to see something out of the ordinary from the Forest man to convince them to trigger it.

An Italian journalist has recently backed the winger to be handed a proper opportunity to demonstrate his ability, although whether he gets that chance against Sassuolo at the weekend remains to be seen.

Meanwhile, Jota Silva, who departed Nottingham Forest during the summer window, has lifted the lid on the reasons behind picking a move to Olympiacos.