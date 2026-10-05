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Commentator Adam Pope believes Leeds United winger Daniel James has the intelligence and adaptability to make a similar transition to the one Stuart Dallas made.

Back in May, James claimed that Leeds had shown their ability to adjust to any system as demanded by manager Daniel Farke.

The 28-year-old has often featured in a more unfamiliar role at Elland Road this season, with Farke deploying him at right wing-back due to his preferred three-man defensive system.

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After James’ EFL Cup display against Chelsea, Jon Newsome praised the Welshman for surpassing his expectations in the new role, while insisting it must be understood he is not a defender.

With competition for places in the winger slot at Leeds high, being able to operate in a wing-back role could well help James to command more minutes.

Leeds legend Dallas also arrived at Elland Road as a winger and eventually started to perform a defensive role, which is something Pope feels James could take inspiration from.

Pope pointed out that James possesses the intelligence and adaptability that Dallas showed during his Leeds career, though still rates what he can provide as a winger highly.

Club Years Swansea City 2016-2019 Shrewsbury Town (loan) 2017 Manchester United 2019-2021 Leeds United 2021- Fulham (loan) 2022-2023 Daniel James’ career history

Pope said on Don’t Go To Bed Just Yet (6.55): “He is ever willing to put in defensive work isn’t he?

“Do you remember Stuart Dallas going from midfielder to a really good defender and how he struggled a little bit at the beginning at right-back and then he could play both right and left-back well, I thought.

“I think Dan James has got the intelligence to be able to do like what Stuart Dallas and the adaptability as well, but having watched him for Wales, you see the best of him [as a winger].”

James found the net from the right wing-back role against Nottingham Forest and will be keen to deliver further strong performances to showcase his adaptability and stake a claim for a regular place.

Farke’s current preferred option at right wing-back remains Jayden Bogle, with six appearances to his name and two goals already to his credit.

Meanwhile, on international duty, James has reverted to his natural position on the wing, where he recently got on the scoresheet against Norway to help Wales claim a win.