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Leeds United attacker Jean-Matteo Bahoya has been released from the France Under-21 squad ahead of their game against Switzerland due to the injury.

The 21-year-old winger had an excellent season with Eintracht Frankfurt last term, where he delivered eight goal contributions in all competitions and this summer Leeds signed him on loan.

Leeds have a €30m obligation to make Bahoya’s loan permanent, which will be triggered if he makes nine more appearances.

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The Whites star received a call-up from Gerald Barticle to represent the France Under-21 side in their European Championship qualifiers during the international break.

Last week, Bahoya managed to find himself on the scoresheet against Estonia, where he scored a goal in France Under-21s’ 2-0 win.

However, in the following game against Luxembourg, he was forced to leave the pitch on the 35th minute mark after suffering an ankle injury.

France Under-21 boss Baticle admitted after the game that he was not sure about the severity of the Leeds new boy’s injury and he will require to undergo tests to get a clear picture.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Now, according to French sports daily L’Equipe, Bahoya has been withdrawn from the France Under-21 squad, as the player has not recovered sufficiently to feature against Switzerland.

However, it is still unclear how serious Bahoya’s injury is and whether he will be out for a long time.

Leeds’ medical staff will want to take a good look at his injury and determine the severity of it when the 21-year-old winger returns to Elland Road.

Bahoya has made only one appearance for Leeds so far and it was suggested that Eintracht Frankfurt are concerned with his game time.

Daniel Farke, however, mentioned that following Bahoya’s arrival at Elland Road, the club will have to show patience with the youngster to help with his development.

The German tactician also played a key role in convincing Bahoya to join the Yorkshire giants despite attracting interest from other European outfits.