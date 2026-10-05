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Wales boss Craig Bellamy has hailed Liverpool star Lewis Koumas as a good player who can serve the team for the next decade, while admitting that he loves the attacker’s profile.

The 21-year-old forward spent time within Tranmere Rovers’ academy before earning a move to Liverpool.

Koumas made his senior debut for the Reds against Southampton in the FA Cup two years ago and has since spent time out on loan to gain regular first-team experience.

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He spent the second half of last season at Hull City, where boss Sergej Jakirovic admitted that he was surprised by the attacker’s aerial ability.

This Premier League season, the Welshman has made three appearances for the Anfield side, all coming off the bench and looks to have an admirer in Andoni Iraola.

However, the 21-year-old has featured in all Nations League fixtures for Wales, highlighting the manager’s confidence in the player.

Bellamy backed Koumas to become an important figure for the national team over the next decade, highlighting his potential to make a lasting contribution.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

The Wales boss also praised the player’s intensity and character, describing him as someone with a big heart and expressing his admiration for the qualities he brings to the team.

Bellamy was quoted as saying by journalist Phil Blanche, he said: “He’s going to be such a good player for Wales for the next 10-odd years.

“He has proper intensity.

“The guy has got a big heart, I love his profile.”

With his international duty over for the current break, the attacker is set to rejoin the Liverpool camp, where he will hope to make his first start for the Reds.

Elsewhere, England boss Thomas Tuchel has labelled Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha as a ‘decisive’ player, placing the teenage star alongside Harry Kane, Jude Bellingham and Anthony Gordon.