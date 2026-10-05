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England manager Thomas Tuchel has lauded the Three Lions players for helping Newcastle United star Lewis Hall settle in quickly in the national team environment.

The 22-year-old left-back was the subject of big transfer interest in the recent summer window, but Newcastle managed to keep hold of him.

Hall then put pen to paper to a new contract at St James’ Park to show his commitment to the Magpies under Matthias Jaissle.

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Tuchel did not include Hall in his World Cup squad, but the German tactician called him up for England’s Nations League fixtures during the international break.

Hall made his first start for the national team since 2024 against the Czech Republic last week, and the Magpies star also featured for 79 minutes during the Three Lions’ 7-0 victory over Croatia.

Tuchel pointed out that Hall has fitted into the squad seamlessly, which he believes is to the credit of the Magpies star’s team-mates helping him to feel comfortable in the national team camp.

“Lewis Hall started first time for us [since 2024], before I forget him and had performances like it seems like, seamlessly they fit in”, Tuchel said at a press conference.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

“And this is the work that the team does off the pitch, and they took care of that, and they make him feel comfortable.

“That’s sometimes overseen in all this performance-driven environment.”

Tuchel saw Hall develop during his time with Chelsea and the Newcastle star has so far made six appearances for the national team, with four of them coming under the German tactician.

The Three Lions are in second place in their Nations League table with two wins from three games and they are set to play the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

They will host Santi Denia’s team at Wembley and it remains to be seen whether the Newcastle star will be in Tuchel’s starting lineup for that game.

Hall will return to St James’ Park following Tuesday’s clash and join Jaissle’s side to prepare for the game against Coventry City on 12th October.