Michael Regan/Getty Images

Former Ukraine defender Oleksandr Kucher has stressed that Everton full-back Vitaliy Mykolenko’s absence from the Nations League clash with Hungary is a significant loss, with his work rate and committed approach making him a key figure.

The 27-year-old has been a mainstay in David Moyes’ side this campaign, starting every Premier League game for the Toffees, who currently sit seventh.

Called up for Ukraine’s Nations League fixtures during the international break, he featured in their 1-0 opening win over Hungary, but was then ruled out of the subsequent matches with a muscle issue.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

It was claimed that the Ukraine international was nearing a return when it emerged that he had rejoined the national team in training.

However, with no desire to take any risks, head coach Andrea Maldera decided to send the left-back back to Hill Dickinson ‘in order not to aggravate the situation’.

Ukraine have failed to pick up three points since his absence, drawing with Georgia before suffering a home defeat to Northern Ireland, with their final fixture against Hungary taking place tonight.

Kucher acknowledged the significance of Mykolenko’s absence, describing the defender as a player whose work rate, determination and experience are reflected in his approach to his responsibilities.

Manager Time at Club David Moyes January 2025 – present Sean Dyche January 2023 – January 2025 Frank Lampard January 2022 – January 2023 Rafael Benítez June 2021 – January 2022 Carlo Ancelotti December 2019 – June 2021 Last five permanent Everton managers

The 43-year-old highlighted the Everton star’s commitment on the pitch, pointing to his desire and attitude to give everything for the team and stressing that his absence will be felt.

Kucher told Ukrainian site UKR Football: “Mykolenko is a loss, for sure.

“He is one of those players who, with his hard work, desire, experience and approach to the matter, shows how to give it your all on the field.

“He will be missed…”

Mykolenko, who has not missed a minute this season, will be hoping his injury does not keep him sidelined for long, with Everton potentially having to deploy Jarrad Branthwaite in an unfamiliar role if he remains unavailable.

Adam Aznou’s departure has left Everton without their usual cover at left-back, with the youngster joining Malaga on loan over the summer in search of regular first-team minutes.

The Toffees’ next Premier League test comes on Sunday at the MKM Stadium against Hull City, who sit just one place below them in eighth.