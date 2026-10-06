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Fulham star Hugo Larsson has expressed his delight with his Nations League displays, while insisting that his form at Craven Cottage will determine whether he retains his place in Sweden’s squad next month.

The 22-year-old arrived at Craven Cottage on deadline day on an initial loan deal from Eintracht Frankfurt, with the move set to become permanent at the end of the season.

However, the Swede has yet to properly establish himself in Alvaro Arbeloa’s side, having managed just 100 minutes across four appearances and is still waiting for his first Premier League start.

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The midfielder nevertheless earned a place in Sweden’s Nations League squad despite missing out on the World Cup during the summer.

After spending the entirety of the opening fixture on the bench, Larsson went on to feature three times for Graham Potter’s side during this Nations League run, including a start against Bosnia.

Sweden’s final game of the international break came against Romania on Monday night, with Larsson introduced from the bench as his side secured another victory.

Larsson has now insisted that, despite being disappointed not to start against Romania, his focus remains on making himself available whenever an opportunity arises under Potter, which ultimately came in the second half.

Swedish player Hugo Larsson Jonah Kusi-Asare Swedish players in Fulham squad

The Fulham star also highlighted how well he retained possession and looked assured on the ball during the match, exactly what the coaching staff had wanted to see from him and something that also gave him satisfaction.

The midfielder also believes his performances have strengthened his prospects of earning a starting role when Sweden return to action in November, while acknowledging that his displays for Fulham will also have a bearing on his chances of being picked.

Larsson was quoted as saying by Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen when asked whether he was disappointed not to retain his place in the starting lineup against Romania: “Disappointed? I wouldn’t say disappointed… I felt ready and wanted to play.

“But as I’ve said before, I’m here to be available whenever he [Potter] wants me, and that was the case in the second half today.

“We won and I got plenty of minutes, so everything is good.”

Larsson then reflected on his performance against Romania: “I came on, kept hold of the ball and looked comfortable in possession. That’s what they [the coaches] wanted from me when I came on.

“I think they’re happy, and it felt good from my perspective too.”

The Swede also discussed his prospects of earning a call-up to Sweden’s squad next month, adding: “I suppose it depends on how things go at Fulham now.

“But I think I’ve strengthened my position compared to where I was before this international break.”

Sweden will face Bosnia and Poland in November, with Larsson eager to earn another call-up and build on his latest international involvement.

However, Fulham are enduring a difficult start to the campaign, sitting 19th in the Premier League after five rounds, and Larsson will be raring to get going when club football returns.

The Cottagers will face Ipswich Town on Saturday as they search for their first win of the campaign, with pressure continuing to mount on Arbeloa.