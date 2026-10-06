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Leeds United defender Tarik Muharemovic has revealed the pride he feels when representing Bosnia & Herzegovina on the international stage, admitting the experience still gives him ‘chills’.

The 6ft 4in central defender has been part of the Bosnia’s set-up for some time, having previously represented the nation at youth level and captained the Under-21 side.

His displays at the World Cup earned him a move to Leeds United, where he has made a strong start, playing every minute of their Premier League campaign so far and earning a call-up for Bosnia’s Nations League fixtures.

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Muharemovic started all four of Bosnia’s matches, even getting on the scoresheet against Romania in a 4-2 victory in September.

On Monday evening, Poland travelled to the Bilino Polje Stadium, where the hosts edged them out in a hard-fought 1-0 victory courtesy of a late penalty.

Muharemovic reflected on a demanding and exhausting contest against the Poles, recognising the quality of the opposition while underlining the importance of the points secured by his side.

The 23-year-old also paid tribute to the support of his international team-mates, describing them as his ‘brothers’ and crediting them with helping him through the match.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

He admitted that representing Bosnia still gives him chills, while expressing his pride at playing for Bosnia and recalling that he was once a fan himself.

Muharemovic said via Bosnian outlet N1info: “It was a difficult match, we played well, I wouldn’t have made it without my brothers: [Nikola] Katic, [Sead] Kolasinac, [Martin] Zlomislic and the rest.

“Our opponents were tough; it was exhausting, but these points are very important to us.

“Even now I get chills when I think about it.

“I’m proud to be here.

“I used to be a fan, too.”

The win moves Bosnia up to second in their Nations League group, with Sweden and Romania awaiting them in November.

For now, the 23-year-old will turn his attention back to Daniel Farke’s side, with Leeds having made an unbeaten start to the Premier League campaign and sitting fifth in the table.

Leeds return to top-flight action on Saturday, when they travel to the Emirates to face second-placed Arsenal.