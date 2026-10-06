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Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah’s side Trabzonspor have appointed Marco Knoop as their new goalkeeping coach, following his most recent spell at Nottingham Forest.

Thomas Reis took charge of the Black Sea Storm last month as Fatih Tekke’s successor, with the club seeking to reverse their fortunes.

Reis enjoyed a dream introduction to life in the dugout, overseeing a commanding 4-0 triumph over Galatasaray.

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Salah stole the spotlight on the occasion, claiming his first hat-trick for Trabzonspor while also supplying an assist, having a hand in all four goals as they swept aside the Cimbom.

The Egyptian has already registered nine goal involvements from eight appearances, making a swift impression since arriving at the Turkish outfit.

Reis will now be eager to build on the Galatasaray triumph and steer Trabzonspor further up the table, and to help with that, the Turkish outfit have now brought Knoop into their coaching set-up.

Knoop has put pen to paper on a contract with the Black Sea Storm running until 2028 following his arrival.

Club worked at Bochum RB Leipzig Borussia Dortmund Fenerbahce FC Nordsjaelland St Pauli Brighton Nottingham Forest Trabzonspor Clubs Marco Knoop has worked at

Knoop is no stranger to Turkish football, having previously worked with Fenerbahce, and will now look to draw on that experience in his new role with Trabzonspor.

The German coach has also accumulated experience across Europe, with his most recent spell coming at Nottingham Forest under Vitor Pereira.

Knoop arrived at the City Ground in February and left the club alongside Pereira during the summer.

Before Reis took up the helm at Trabzonspor, Pereira had been linked with the managerial vacancy, although the prospect ultimately came to nothing.

Following the international break, the Black Sea Storm’s first assignment will be against Samsunspor on Saturday, with Salah once again set to carry much of the attacking expectation.

Meanwhile, at Anfield on Sunday, Andoni Iraola’s Liverpool side will face a stern test when they host Manchester City.