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Liverpool attacker Harvey Elliott has been lauded for embracing life in Spain while on loan at Valencia, with ‘he adapted’ the verdict of one Spanish daily.

After shining under Jurgen Klopp at Anfield and being highly rated by the German, Elliott has seen his Liverpool career hit choppy waters.

He was loaned out by Arne Slot last season to Aston Villa, but Unai Emery quickly sidelined him and Elliott headed back to Liverpool this summer.

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A new loan was sanctioned in the summer and Elliott is spending the season loan at Valencia, though has had some catching up to do after arriving overweight.

Carlos Corberan, who dubbed Elliott a ‘game-changing player’ and played a major role in bringing him to the club, was recently sacked by Valencia after disastrous performances in La Liga.

Experienced manager Javier Aguirre is now at the helm and Inside Futbol looked at how Elliott can flourish under the former Mexico boss.

Elliott has embraced life in Spain though, giving himself the best chance and, according to Spanish daily Marca ‘he adapted’.

Loan star On loan from Harvey Elliott Liverpool Pablo Maffeo Olympiacos Kanye van Oevelen Ipswich Town Valencia’s loan stars

The Liverpool attacker has been learning the Spanish language for several weeks and has also been trying to adapt to driving on the other side of the road.

At first he was driven to training by a Valencia employee, but in a big step forward, Elliott has now been spotted driving by himself.

It is suggested that roundabouts and the unfamiliarity of the steering wheel being on the other side were two aspects Elliott had trouble with.

With the lengthy international break coming to an end, Elliott could feature for Valencia in their next La Liga match against Racing Santander on Sunday.

Valencia did not manage to include an option to buy clause in the loan and as things stand, Elliott will be heading back to Liverpool next summer.