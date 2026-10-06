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Harvey Elliott arrived at Valencia with the hope of securing regular playing minutes, but the attacker has not had the easiest start to life in La Liga. However, the arrival of Javier Aguirre could give the Liverpool loanee a chance to revive his Valencia spell.

Elliott joined Valencia on loan from Liverpool after it became clear he would struggle for game time under Andoni Iraola this term. Valencia saw a player who could add creativity in the final third, with his ability to play between the lines and pick out the final pass among his biggest strengths.

Things have not quite gone to plan so far, though, and the departure of Carlos Corberan, who was a big admirer of Elliott, has changed the situation once again.

Inside Futbol look at ways Elliott can find a fresh start under new Valencia boss Aguirre by fitting into his tactical system.

Aguirre joined the La Liga outfit after managing Mexico in the World Cup. The 67-year-old tactician is known for high intensity football, staying defensively solid and relying on quick counter-attacks.

His side operate while playing direct, vertical long balls out of defence to launch immediate counter-attacks. They heavily rely on wingers whipping crosses into the box for a physical, aerial centre-forward.

The two formations experienced boss Aguirre has been relying on recently have been 4-2-3-1 and 4-3-3.

How Elliott could fit into a 4-2-3-1

A 4-2-3-1 could be particularly useful for Elliott because it would allow him to play in the No.10 position without leaving Valencia exposed in midfield.

With two deeper midfielders behind him, Elliott would have the freedom to move between the lines and look for pockets of space in front of the opposition defence. He could also drift towards the right, where his left foot would allow him to come inside and combine with the winger and right-back.

That movement would be important. Elliott does not need to remain fixed behind the striker for the entire game. He could move towards the flank to create an overload before coming back inside to receive the ball in a more dangerous position.

The two midfielders behind him would also give him some protection when he moves forward.

That could allow Elliott to concentrate on what he does best: creating chances, linking midfield with attack and looking for the final pass.

From that position, Elliott could also become an important outlet in Valencia’s counter-attacks. With the centre-backs looking to play forward quickly after winning possession, his movement between the lines could give them a clear target further up the pitch. That would allow the Liverpool loanee to help link defence with attack and potentially become an important part of Aguirre’s system.

4-3-3 could suit him too

A 4-3-3 would give Elliott another route into the side, particularly as a right-sided midfielder.

With a holding midfielder behind him, the Liverpool man could move between midfield and attack depending on where the space appears. He could drop deeper to help Valencia progress the ball before moving forward once they establish possession in the opposition half.

Again, the presence of a winger on the right would be important.

If that player holds the width, Elliott can move inside and look for combinations around the edge of the box. He could also make late runs into the area, something that can be difficult when a player is asked to remain permanently on the flank.

The system would also allow Elliott to switch positions with his team-mates without Valencia losing their overall shape.

Verdict

Aguirre’s appointment does not suddenly guarantee Elliott a starting place at Valencia, but what it does do is give him another chance to prove himself and a clean slate.

The new Los Che boss will know all about Elliott given his profile and the qualities that he showed under Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

However, the Liverpool loanee has to work first before earning the trust of the new manager and how he has done that over the course of the international break could be key.

It remains to be seen which formation Aguirre will use in his first game, but if Elliott gets the nod, it will be an opportunity he will need to make the most of.