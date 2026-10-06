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Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall has expressed his delight at helping Sweden win while making it clear that he feels the country’s engine room is top notch.

Bergvall was keen to leave Tottenham over the summer before being convinced to stay put to be part of Roberto De Zerbi’s new look Spurs.

Following his impressive performances, the Lilywhites handed the 20-year-old a new deal with a lucrative salary while extending his stay at the north London club until June 2031.

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The midfielder later brushed off his new big-money contract, insisting he is worth the deal Spurs have offered him.

Bergvall has recently had a break from club action with his call up to the Sweden squad for the country’s Nations League games.

The Tottenham star recently featured for Sweden in their 1-0 win over Romania in the Nations League.

He turned out in all four of Sweden’s Nations League matches over the course of the break, showing the trust placed in him by Graham Potter.

Manager Time at Club Daniel Farke July 2023 – present Sam Allardyce May 2023 – June 2023 Javi Gracia February 2023 – May 2023 Jesse Marsch February 2022 – February 2023 Marcelo Bielsa June 2018 – February 2022 Last five permanent Leeds United managers

The 20-year-old praised the quality available in Sweden’s midfield, stressing that the national team have several very good players competing for places in the position.

Bergvall also expressed his satisfaction at featuring in three matches, highlighting the positive experience of helping the team secure victories.

Speaking to Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen, he said: “We have incredibly good players in midfield, there isn’t much more to say about that.

“It’s been great to play in three matches and help the team win.”

Bergvall further admitted that he does not know whether he has improved his chances of continuing to play, stressing that the decision rests with Graham Potter while insisting that he is ready whenever called upon.

“I don’t know.

“It’s up to Graham to decide who plays, but I’m ready.”

With his international duty over, Bergvall will now look to help Spurs after their poor start.

Tottenham are currently bottom of the Premier League after five games, and boss Roberto De Zerbi will be desperately looking to turn their fortunes around when his side face Manchester United this weekend.