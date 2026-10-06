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Celtic talent Owen Hartington has expressed his delight after scoring his first goal at senior level and thinks he has stepped up on his performances on loan at Dumbarton.

The 18-year-old midfielder is a product of the Celtic academy system and last season featured 22 times for Celtic B in the Lowland League, scoring three goals in the process.

In the summer, Celtic sanctioned loan departures for several young players in the form of Kyle Ure, Francis Turley, Marcus Gill, Jude Bonner and Hartington to aid them with regular senior level football.

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Hartington joined Scottish League Two outfit Dumbarton on loan and he has featured seven times so far, while starting four of the games.

At the weekend Dumbarton took on Forfar Athletic at home and manager Frank McKeown gave the 18-year-old Celtic loanee a start in the game.

Hartington repaid McKeown’s faith with a 69th-minute goal, which helped the Scottish League Two secure a 2-1 victory over Forfar Athletic.

The Celtic prospect admitted that it felt great to score his first goal for Dumbarton and reminded fans that it is his first professional goal of his career as well.

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When asked about the feeling after scoring his first goal for the club, Hartington told Dumbarton’s in-house media: “Yes, it was really good; great to get my first goal for the club and first professional goal.”

Hartington is of the view that he has managed to step up his performances in recent games and added that he is enjoying life as a Dumbarton player.

When asked about whether he is enjoying his loan spell, he added: “Oh, yes, I’ve really enjoyed it so far.

“I mean, at the start I didn’t start a couple of games and it wasn’t great.

“But then I think I’ve really stepped up my performance and it’s good to get in the starting eleven again.”

The Bhoys youngster will be hoping to establish himself as a regular in the starting lineup under McKeown and through his performances grab attention of Celtic boss Martin O’Neill.

Dumbarton are in action away at Clyde on Saturday and all eyes will on whether Hartington starts the game.