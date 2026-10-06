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Liverpool target Finn Jeltsch is in no hurry to make a move in January and ‘wants to stay at Stuttgart’ until the end of the season despite growing interest from several European giants.

The 20-year-old joined the Bundesliga outfit during last year’s winter window, despite West Ham United also pursuing him at the time, with the Hammers having spotted Jeltsch’ potential.

The German swiftly cemented his place in Stuttgart’s backline, with his displays seeing his stock rise considerably in the process.

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Jeltsch has retained that role this season, having found his name in Stuttgart’s starting lineup for every match so far, while clocking 521 minutes of action.

The centre-back’s performances have brought him to Liverpool’s attention, with the Reds widely linked with wanting to bring him to Anfield as they focus on signing top talents.

However, Liverpool will not have a straightforward path to securing Jeltsch, with the defender ‘on the radar of several top European clubs, including Barcelona and Inter Milan’, according to Sky Sports Switzerland.

Barcelona and Inter Milan have sent scouts to assess the German, while ‘initial contacts have already taken place’ between his representatives and the two clubs.

Season Position 2025-26 5th 2024–25 1st 2023–24 3rd 2022–23 5th 2021–22 2nd Liverpool F.C.’s last five league finishes

Both European giants have sought clarity over the player’s intentions regarding a potential switch, while also asking about Stuttgart’s stance on the matter.

Yet despite the strong admiration coming from European heavyweights, Jeltsch is ‘very happy in the Bundesliga and wants to stay at Stuttgart until the end of the season’, preferring to continue his progress in familiar surroundings.

There is therefore unlikely to be any immediate decision on the German’s future, with a move in the January transfer window looking to be off the table.

Should Jeltsch maintain his current trajectory, Stuttgart will be well placed to command a substantial fee for the defender, particularly with four years still remaining on his contract.

Defensive options are likely to be a major area of focus for Liverpool next summer, with Virgil van Dijk’s contract due to expire and no indication of an extension at present.

Galatasaray have already begun working to strike a pre-contract agreement with the Dutchman in January.

While no mid-season move for Jeltsch looks likely, that may not stop his suitors from trying anyway and the defender did join Stuttgart in a winter window.