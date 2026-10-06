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Former midfielder Mario Basler has insisted that Newcastle United forward Nick Woltemade should not be an option for the Germany national team in his current form.

Woltemade arrived at Newcastle from German outfit Stuttgart in the summer of 2025 as a big money replacement for Alexander Isak.

The 24-year-old had an impactful first few games at the club, but slowly fizzled out of the starting eleven, losing the faith of Eddie Howe and even being deployed in midfield later in the campaign.

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This term, Woltemade joined Italian outfit Juventus on a season-long loan deal, but has yet to score in Serie A, though he did find the back of the net in the Europa League.

Currently, he is away on international duty with Germany for their Nations League fixtures against the Netherlands, Greece and Serbia.

Woltemade started in the 2-0 win over Serbia, while he came off the bench in the 0-0 draw with Greece.

However, Basler believes that based on his current form, Woltemade should not be an option to lead the Germany national team’s attack.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

Basler was quoted as saying by Sport.de: “In his current form, Woltemade is not an option for me in the national team.”

Woltemade has made 14 appearances for Germany, contributing to five goals, and back in June, before becoming Germany manager, Jurgen Klopp praised his all-round attacking profile.

The Newcastle loan star will now switch his focus back to Juventus as he looks to make a big impact in Italian football.

Juventus return to club football on Sunday, with a trip to take on Cagliari in Serie A.

With no option to buy in the loan with Juventus, Newcastle have a continued stake in seeing Woltemade turn around his fortunes.

Woltemade can play as a forward and as an attacking midfielder, and was praised by former Juventus star Luca Toni for his technique, though the ex-striker he is not convinced about his goalscoring capabilities.