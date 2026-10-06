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Nottingham Forest face having to pay double what they are planning to offer if they are to be able to sign Fenerbahce’s Archie Brown.

Brown joined Fenerbahce during the summer of 2025 from Belgian side Gent, signing a three-year contract with the Turkish giants.

Since his arrival, Brown has become an important player for the Yellow Canaries, making 25 Turkish Super Lig appearances last season, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

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His impressive performances last term attracted the interest of Nottingham Forest during the summer transfer window, but no deal was able to materialise.

However, Forest have not given up on signing Brown and are suggested to be plotting to go back in for him in the January transfer window.

According to Turkish daily Sabah, Nottingham Forest are preparing to make an official offer of €15m for Brown, but they may well have to think again.

Fenerbahce are reluctant to sell Brown and would want Nottingham Forest to offer double, at €30m, in order to tempt them to left him go.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

Whether Nottingham Forest would be prepared to fork out €30m for the 24-year-old remains to be seen.

This season, the Englishman has started in five games for the Yellow Canaries, further highlighting the defender’s importance in the Turkish side.

English football would not be new to Brown should he join Nottingham Forest, as the left-back came through the academy ranks at the Reds’ rivals Derby County.

In total, Brown now has 48 appearances across all competitions under his belt at Fenerbahce.

Nottingham Forest have regularly been hugely active in recent transfer windows and loaned out a host of players in the summer.

We have looked at the first team stars on loan at the moment and assessed whether they could have a future back at the City Ground or not.