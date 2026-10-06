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Former Rangers star Alex Rae has issued a warning for the Gers that their upcoming games in the Scottish Premiership will provide them with different challenges than they faced against Celtic.

Rangers made a slow start to the season, but Derek McInnes’ side turned their season around with back to back wins over Celtic, cutting the Bhoys’ league lead and continuing cup progress.

Their performances have forced Tom English to change his mind on Celtic running away with the league title and McInnes also praised his midfielders for stepping up against the Bhoys.

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Rangers are unbeaten in seven games in all competitions and their win over Martin O’Neill’s side just before the international break has helped them to close the gap on Celtic to two points.

Now after the international break, they will resume their league campaign against Kilmarnock at Ibrox on Saturday before travelling to Dens Park following weekend to face Dundee.

Rae is of the view that upcoming games will provide Rangers with challenges that will be very different from what they faced when they took on O’Neill’s side.

He explained that their upcoming opponents will not play as an open and expansive attacking game like Celtic do and stressed that they will be set up to play a low-block game, depriving Rangers players of space to play their natural game.

Manager Time at Club Derek McInnes June 2026– present Danny Rohl October 2025 – June 2026 Russell Martin June 2025 – October 2025 Philippe Clement October 2023 – February 2025 Michael Beale November 2022 – October 2023 Last five permanent Rangers managers

However, Rae admitted that it will be interesting to see how McInnes’ side adapt to the new challenges and believes they must show they are capable of matching Celtic in taking on low-block sides.

“I think the interesting thing going forward for Rangers is that, so Celtic are clearly a team that come and attack, is open, expansive and so forth”, Rae said on the PLZ Soccer Show.

“In the coming weeks, when Rangers are playing, they have to beat teams that have a totally different style.

“They are competitive, winning midfield battles, but these games, for me, are more difficult against a team with a low block, nowhere to play, everybody defending in numbers and they very rarely attack, particularly at Ibrox.

“So I think it will be interesting to see how Rangers negotiate these different challenges as opposed to because I feel they have got to match Celtic in what they are doing at the moment.”

Rangers have not lost to Kilmarnock at Ibrox since 2018 and McInnes’ side will be hoping to keep that track record intact at the weekend.

Gers star Ryan Naderi made his national team debut against Spain at the weekend and he revealed that Czech Republic legend Pavel Nedved called him up in August to ask whether he was willing to represent the Czech national team.