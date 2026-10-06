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Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill has dubbed Tottenham Hotspur talent Jamie Donley ‘an extremely clever player’ following his performances in the Nations League.

The Antrim-born midfielder joined Tottenham’s youth system at the age of eight in 2013, and after impressing in the academy, he signed his first professional contract in 2022.

Donley has yet to establish himself in the Tottenham senior team, but is rated as an exciting prospect and has been sent out on a number of loan spells to speed his development.

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The 21-year-old has featured for the likes of Stoke City, Luton Town, Oxford United and Leyton Orient, where boss Richie Wellens hailed him for his brilliant decision-making.

At international level, Donley has started to get regular game time and recently he played in all four of Northern Ireland’s games in the Nations League under manager O’Neill.

In the Northern Ireland national team, Donley has been operating as a lone striker, and manager O’Neill has explained that he is ‘an extremely clever’ player who makes the team better.

The Tottenham talent’s usual position is as a number 10.

The Northern Ireland boss stressed that though Donley has not scored in recent matches, his link-up play is good and he will only keep getting better with more game time.

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O’Neill was quoted as saying by the BBC: “I’m not sure I’d say it’s a thankless task, he’s a number nine, and that’s what a single striker has to do.

“He makes us better as a team. His link-up play is better. He’s an extremely clever player.

“He probably hasn’t had his reward in terms of chances, but Jamie is a very, very good player and, again, he’s a player that’s only going to get better.”

Donley made his international debut in a friendly match between Northern Ireland and Switzerland in 2025 and since then he has made 14 appearances, scoring two goals.

Currently, he is on a season-long loan at League One side Luton Town and has made five appearances, contributing to two goals.

Spurs will be keeping a close eye on Donley’s development at Luton, but the jury is out on whether he will earn a crack at a first team spot under Roberto De Zerbi next summer.