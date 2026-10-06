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Tottenham Hotspur have received an injury boost as Jan Paul van Hecke has not yet been ruled out of the Premier League game against Manchester United.

Van Hecke joined the Lilywhites this summer from fellow Premier League side Brighton after boss Roberto De Zerbi made the defender his priority target.

The Dutchman has since become a vital cog in Spurs’ backline and has started in all their Premier League games so far, while scoring a goal.

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The centre-back recently suffered a foot injury while playing for the Netherlands against Serbia in the Nations League, leaving De Zerbi sweating.

Though he managed to play the full 90 minutes, the injury later flared up in training and as a result, he withdrew from the session.

However, much to Tottenham’s relief, according to Dutch magazine Voetbal International, Van Hecke’s injury is not anything major.

It has been suggested that the 26-year-old has not yet been ruled out of Spurs’ meeting with Michael Carrick’s Manchester United at the weekend, with the injury ‘not serious’.

Season Position 2025–26 17th 2024–25 17th 2023–24 5th 2022–23 8th 2021–22 4th Tottenham Hotspur’s last five league finishes

The case is similar for Micky van de Ven, who also suffered an injury during the Nations League clash against Serbia, where he hurt his finger.

Tottenham will desperately hope that both the Dutch defenders can recover in time for their next game as the N17 outfit are looking to overturn a poor start to their Premier League campaign.

The Lilywhites are currently rock bottom of the Premier League table after failing to secure a single win from their opening five games.

With significant investment made at N17 during the summer, De Zerbi is already under increasing pressure to improve Spurs’ fortunes, with further setbacks likely to intensify scrutiny over his position.

However, a former top-flight star has backed Tottenham to quickly turn their fortunes around, while suggesting that the Lilywhites have been unlucky not to get the results their performances have deserved.

It remains to be seen if they can kick-start their campaign away at Old Trafford on Saturday.