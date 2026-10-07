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Leeds United target Petar Sucic currently has his entourage trying to secure a more lucrative contract for him, with the midfielder tied down long term to the Serie A club.

The Croatian midfielder only joined Inter Milan in the summer of 2025 from Dinamo Zagreb and is tied to the Italian giants until the summer of 2030.

Despite the length of his contract, Sucic attracted Premier League interest over the summer after registering eight goal involvements in 50 appearances across all competitions and helping Inter Milan lift the Serie A title.

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He was also part of Croatia’s 26-man squad for the World Cup, featuring in all four of their matches and contributing a goal and an assist before their round-of-32 exit.

Leeds United were among the clubs to have their sights set on him, while Newcastle United were also said to be interested in the midfielder.

However, it was understood that only offers approaching €40m would have been enough to change Inter’s stance on the 22-year-old, almost tripling the €14m the Nerazzurri initially spent to bring him to San Siro.

This season, the midfielder has featured in five Serie A matches but has started only two, while he has also made a Champions League appearance, coming on as a substitute against Real Madrid last month.

Club played for Dinamo Zagreb Zrinjski Mostar Inter Milan Clubs Sucic has played for

According to Italian journalist Pasquale Guarro, Sucic’s entourage are now ‘working to ensure’ that he receives a pay increase.

It is understood that Sucic currently earns €1.5m per year and is hoping to see that figure rise.

Leeds United might take the opportunity to present themselves as an attractive option for Sucic, with their Premier League status offering the financial scope to improve on his current earnings.

Indeed, the Whites could hand Sucic a substantial improvement on his Inter Milan wages if they wish.

However, the Whites cannot offer the 25-cap international the same Champions League platform he currently enjoys at the San Siro.

It remains to be seen whether his representatives are successful in their efforts or whether the 22-year-old faces an uphill battle, with his wage demands potentially creating unrest in Milan.

Leeds currently sit fifth in the Premier League and remain unbeaten, with Daniel Farke’s side returning to action against Arsenal on Saturday looking to preserve their strong start and keep their early momentum rolling.

The Whites will continue to keep a close eye on Sucic’s situation.