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Aston Villa wanted Endrick will meet his agents between November to early December to assess future at Real Madrid amid interest in his services and the prospect of a move away.

Real Madrid brought in the highly rated 20-year-old forward from Brazilian side Palmeiras, beating interest from Premier League sides in the summer of 2024, but he has yet to make his mark for the Spanish giants.

Last season, Endrick joined Lyon on loan in the January transfer window due to the lack of game time under former manager Xabi Alonso.

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Jose Mourinho was appointed as Real Madrid’s new manager this summer, but Endrick’s situation at the Santiago Bernabeu has not changed.

In the summer several clubs, including Premier League outfit Aston Villa, were also linked with a move for the Brazilian and it was suggested that Real Madrid offered him to Napoli, but the Italian side were not interested in him.

Unai Emery’s side have remained interested in the Brazilian, while Roma are also keen, but the 20-year-old has no plans to leave Real Madrid at the moment.

According to Brazilian outlet Globo Esporte, Endrick will meet his representatives between mid-November and early December to discuss his future.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

Endrick has featured for only four minutes so far under Mourinho and it has been suggested in some quarters that a loan move to Villa in January is gaining traction.

Roma are also in the picture, but the Italian club have not held any conversations with Real Madrid regarding a move and they plan to do so when Mourinho’s side travel to Rome to face the Trigoria outfit in the Champions League next week.

The 20-year-old was part of Carlo Ancelotti’s 2026 World Cup squad and he was also called up during the recently concluded international break travel to Australia and India.

Following the departures of Morgan Rogers, Ollie Watkins and Donyell Malen in the summer, Emery brought in Alejandro Garnacho, Ibrahim Mbaye and Nicolas Jackson to strengthen the attacking department.

However, Garnacho and Mbaye have yet to find their footing at Villa Park, though it is still early days.

Now it remains to be seen whether Aston Villa will be able to present themselves as an attractive destination to the Brazilian to secure his signature in January.