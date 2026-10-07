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Rangers talent Corey Ngwenya hailed his older brother Kieran Ngwenya as his major role model after the defender opened his account for the Gers’ Under-19 side.

Corey has progressed through the Rangers academy and has also represented Scotland at youth level.

His steady development was rewarded during the summer when Rangers handed him his first professional contract, committing him to the club until 2029.

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This season, Corey earned his first Under-19s start against Stirling Albion, marking another significant step in his development.

On Tuesday night, Rangers Under-19s faced Kilmarnock in the CAS Elite League, with the Gers eventually prevailing 4-3.

Corey marked the occasion by registering his first goal at Under-19 level, adding an encouraging landmark to his campaign.

Following the game, Corey highlighted the support his older brother has provided in refining different aspects of his game, while also crediting him as a major source of inspiration.

Season Position 2025–26 3rd 2024–25 2nd 2023–24 2nd 2022–23 2nd 2021–22 2nd Rangers’ last five league finishes

The Rangers star also reflected on the guidance he received while growing up, stressing how valuable it has been to have an older brother whose career he could look to for direction.

Corey told Rangers’ official website: “He has helped me a lot behind the scenes in terms of different aspects of my game and is a big inspiration for me.

“He taught me a lot when I was growing up, and it’s been really helpful to have someone like that to look up to.”

Rangers will be keeping a close eye on Corey’s progress as he looks to work his way towards the senior side.

Recently, another Gers youngster, Josh Gentles, expressed his eagerness to earn further opportunities with Scottish League One side Airdrieonians.

Meanwhile, Scottish League Two side Dumbarton boss Frank McKeown explained last month why the club brought in Rangers goalkeeper Mason Munn.