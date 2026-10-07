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Former striker Carmine Esposito has insisted that Newcastle United loanee Nick Woltemade must be supplied in the air by Juventus to get the best out of him.

Newcastle signed Woltemade to replace Alexander Isak, who forced his way out of the club to join Liverpool in the summer of 2025.

Woltemade arrived at St James’ Park after a successful Bundesliga campaign with Stuttgart, where he managed to score 12 goals.

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At Newcastle, he started strongly with four goals in his first five Premier League games, but then slowly struggled to find the back of the net and fell down the pecking order under then manager Eddie Howe.

This term, to regain his form and get regular game time, the 24-year-old joined Juventus on a season-long loan deal.

Despite real hopes he can take Serie A by storm, Woltemade has not yet made an impact in Italy.

Esposito is of the view that if Juventus want to get the best of Woltemade then they will have to take advantage of his height.

The former striker also explained that Woltemade’s striker partner and ex-Tottenham Hotspur loanee Randal Kolo Munai has also faced some difficulties in his second spell at Juventus.

Manager Time at Club Matthias Jaissle July 2026- Eddie Howe November 2021 – July 2026 Steve Bruce July 2019 – October 2021 Rafael Benítez March 2016 – June 2019 Steve McClaren June 2015 – March 2016 Last five permanent Newcastle United managers

Esposito told Italian outlet Tutto Juve: “Those are dynamics I don’t ask for, in the end, two highly sought-after strikers arrived on the market.

“Kolo Muani had already been at Juve, and it was thought he could immediately fit in with Luciano [Spalletti]’s instructions, but he encountered some difficulties, while for Woltemade, we will have to exploit his height.”

Woltemade’s start to life in Turin has been underwhelming, as in three Serie A matches, he has clocked only 48 minutes, and he is yet to open his league account.

The German striker can play in multiple positions in attack, and has also been praised by former Juventus star Luca Toni for his technique, though he is not convinced about his goalscoring ability.

During the recent international break, Woltemade played twice for Germany, in a 2-0 win over Serbia and in the 0-0 draw against Greece, but once again failed to score.

Germany manager Jurgen Klopp deploys Woltemade in the number 9 position, but former midfielder Mario Basler believes he should not be an option for the national team given his current form.

Juventus do not hold an option to buy in the loan deal, which means Woltemade will return to Newcastle and the Magpies will want him to get as much game time as possible to regain his form.