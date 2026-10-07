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Leeds United Under-21 boss Scott Gardner feels that his team lacked creativity against Tamworth, but he is happy with the physicality displayed by his players.

On Tuesday night, Gardner’s side took on Tamworth in their penultimate fixture of the National League Cup group stage, which ended with a 1-0 defeat.

Ollie Pickles, who Gardner praised last season, led the team against Andy Peaks’ side and it was Oliver Dyson’s 43rd-minute volley that proved to be the difference in the game.

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Leeds United Under-21s rallied in the second up and came close to equalising through a move created by Pickles, but saw Jacob Render’s shot cleared from the goal line by Haydn Hollis.

Gardner’s youngsters took 17 shots with seven of them on target, failing to show the ruthlessness which the Leeds Under-21 boss praised them for in the EFL Trophy game against Barnsley.

The Whites Under-21s’ lack of creativity in the game against Tamworth disappointed Gardner and he pointed out that despite their quality, they did not create enough opportunities.

Gardner also highlighted that Tamworth provided them with different challenges which his boys are not used too and added that he was pleased with the physicality shown by the youngsters.

Season Position 2025-56 14th 2024–25 1st (Championship, promoted) 2023–24 3rd (Championship, playoff runners-up) 2022–23 19th 2021–22 17th Leeds United's recent league finishes

Leeds Under-21s scored 14 goals in the last four games prior to the Tamworth match and Gardner admitted that he was surprised that his team failed to score on Tuesday night.

“I don’t think in the first half we played with enough bravery”, Gardner told Leeds United’s official site.

“We were much better in the second half, but didn’t create enough for the quality that we had on the pitch.

“Tamworth play in a different way which we’re not used to. I actually thought that side of the game, the physicality, the lads did really, really well.

“But we should have done better with the ball.

“It’s unusual for us at the minute to not score, so that’s disappointing.

“We just didn’t do enough in the first half, to create enough chances and put them under enough pressure.”

Leeds Under-21 will have to shrug off the disappointment of Tuesday night quickly, as they have a game against Stockport County Under-21s on Friday before they face Oldham Athletic on Tuesday.