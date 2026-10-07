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Former midfielder Alex Rae believes ex-Celtic man Stephen Welsh has looked assured at international level, which is no mean feat.

The 26-year-old defender came through the Celtic academy system and spent the majority of the last season on loan at Motherwell, where his performance impressed former top-flight star Gordon Dalziel.

He was recalled to Celtic Park in January to aid former Bhoys boss Wilfried Nancy despite then Motherwell star Andy Halliday urging to leave the player with the Steelmen but it was only a brief spell as he headed back to Fir Park in February on loan.

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Welsh made 70 appearances for Celtic and the club granted him a move in the summer in recognition of his service, with Swansea City securing his signature.

The ex-Celtic star has seamlessly slotted into Vitor Matos’ starting lineup since his arrival at Swansea and an ex-EFL star claimed last month that Welsh has formed a good partnership with Ben Cabango in the heart of the Swans’ defence.

Scotland’s boss Sebastien Pocognoli, impressed with Welsh’s performances, recently handed him his first national team call-up, and he featured in all four games during the ongoing international break.

The Swansea star’s solid performance back against North Macedonia helped Scotland keep a clean sheet and secure their first three points of the Nations League campaign and Rae was satisfied with Welsh’ display.

Team Year Points Reading (C) 2005–06 106 Sunderland (C) 1998-99 105 Newcastle United (C) 2009–10 102 Leicester City (C) 2013–14 102 Fulham (C) 2000–01 101 Burnley (C) 2022–23 101 Top six most points total in Championship (from 1992-93);

(C) Champions

Rae pointed out that Welsh’s presence in the defence felt assured and added that the player is very comfortable on the ball.

When talking about Welsh’s sudden emergence at international level, Rae said on the PLZ Football Show (5:00): “He has actually got into that level of football, with the greatest respect when you think about where he has been at.

“I think the fact that he has come in, he looks assured and the good thing about him is that he is actually comfortable on the ball.

“And I think at international football, we have seen that last tournament in the summer, if you are not comfortable, you are picked off.”

Welsh clocked 66 minutes of Scotland’s 2-1 loss against Slovenia on Tuesday evening.

Now he will switch his focus back to club level, where Swansea are currently top of the Championship table and Welsh has helped Matos’ side keep four clean sheets in eight games so far.

It remains to be seen if Welsh will give Celtic cause to wish they had kept hold of him over the course of the season.