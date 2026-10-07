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Tottenham Hotspur splashed big cash in the summer transfer window, but the squad still looks as if it needs work as Roberto De Zerbi battles to get them back into their natural habitat at the top end of the Premier League.

The signs are De Zerbi will continue to be backed in the market and Tottenham’s recruitment team already likely have an eye on the January transfer window.

Given La Liga is arguably the second best league in Europe after the Premier League, it is only natural Tottenham will look at the players within it and they have been linked with a host of them.

Inside Futbol look at four La Liga players Tottenham should consider for the winter transfer window and one they should avoid.

Ilias Akhomach – Villarreal – Right Winger

Tottenham could do with another natural option on the right and Ilias Akhomach is an interesting player to consider.

The Villarreal winger has the pace and close control to cause problems in one-on-one situations, while he is also comfortable coming inside from the flank. He is still only 22, so there is plenty of room for him to develop further.

Akhomach has not been a regular starter for Villarreal this season, but he has made an impact when given opportunities, providing two assists in six La Liga appearances. That lack of regular football could make his situation one for Tottenham to monitor.

Mohammed Kudus is already an option on the right, yet De Zerbi could benefit from having another winger who is willing to take on his man and carry the ball forward.

Alex Remiro – Real Sociedad – Goalkeeper

Remiro has spent several years establishing himself as one of Real Sociedad’s most reliable players and has considerable experience at the top level in Spain. He is also comfortable with the ball at his feet, something that would fit naturally into De Zerbi’s approach.

Tottenham already have Antonin Kinsky and other goalkeeping options, but the Czech goalkeeper has been leaking goals and is still young. Spurs could look at Remiro as a more experienced shot-stopper, who can strengthen the Lilywhites immediately.

Remiro has already been looked at by Premier League sides and was considered by Aston Villa in the summer.

Pablo Fornals – Real Betis – Attacking Midfielder

The Spaniard already knows the Premier League after spending time with West Ham United and his experience could be useful to Tottenham during the second half of the season. He has also become a versatile player at Real Betis, capable of playing through the middle or moving into wider positions.

That flexibility is one of the biggest reasons Spurs could look at him as a smart, ready to hit the ground running, January option.

Fornals is comfortable receiving the ball in tight areas and can link midfield with the attack. Tottenham have added plenty of attacking talent, but having someone who can keep possession moving and find space between the lines would give De Zerbi another option, as well as having someone who is experienced.

Alberto Moleiro – Villarreal – Attacking Midfielder

The 23-year-old has enjoyed a strong start to the season and has been used in a more advanced role by Villarreal. He has already registered two goals and three assists in seven La Liga appearances, showing the attacking influence he can have when given freedom further forward.

Moleiro’s best qualities are his ability to receive the ball between the lines, turn away from pressure and drive towards the opposition defence. He does not simply look to move the ball on; he can carry it himself and create something from nothing.

The difficulty would be convincing Villarreal to let him go. Tottenham would probably have to make a serious offer before the Spanish club even consider the possibility.

But Tottenham must avoid…

Etta Eyong – Levante – Striker

Etta Eyong was linked with Tottenham during the summer transfer window and is an interesting young striker, but they should resist the temptation to make him their next attacking signing.

Eyong has played only 65 minutes across three La Liga appearances this season and has yet to find the net. He is also dealing with an injury, which makes a January move even harder to justify.

Tottenham have scored just two goals in their opening five Premier League games, highlighting their need for a proven goalscorer rather than taking another gamble in attack.

There is clearly potential there, but Spurs need more than potential if they decide to strengthen their attack midway through the season. They need someone capable of contributing quickly rather than another player who may need time to adjust.

Eyong is not the attacking reinforcement Tottenham need now.

Verdict

Tottenham do not need to go back into the market simply for the sake of adding another player. If they are going to spend again in January, the signing needs to address a genuine need.

Akhomach would add another option on the right, Remiro could strengthen the goalkeeping department, Fornals would bring experience and versatility, while Moleiro offers the kind of creativity that could make him a long-term asset.

Eyong is a different case. He has potential, but Tottenham should watch his development rather than make a move for him this winter, with the signing of Alejo Veliz of late showing the risk of gambling on a young attacker who is not ready.