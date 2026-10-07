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Aston Villa midfielder Johan Manzambi has praised the club’s physical therapists, revealing that he worked well with them during his injury and felt comfortable throughout his recovery at Villa Park.

The 20-year-old joined the Villans in July for €64m, including bonuses, but arrived with a knee injury sustained at the World Cup, forcing him to wait for his Premier League debut.

The wait finally ended last month, with Manzambi making his mark with a goal and an assist in Villa’s 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium just before the international break.

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Murat Yakin subsequently called him up for Switzerland’s Nations League fixtures, with Manzambi featuring in all four matches as the Swiss collected a maximum 12 points.

The 20-year-old scored in his fourth appearance last night, finding the net against North Macedonia as Switzerland secured a 3-0 victory at the Swissporarena.

Manzambi reflected on his time out with injury, pointing to the opportunity it gave him to work on other areas while recovering.

He also spoke highly of Villa’s physical therapists, noting that he has been able to work effectively with them and feels at ease in the environment.

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The 20-year-old told SRF (via Swiss daily Blick):“Yes, you can actually benefit from an injury.

“You can work on other things.

“Plus, I’ve had great physical therapists at Aston Villa.

“I can work really well there and feel comfortable.”

The former Freiburg midfielder has settled in well at Villa Park, even embracing the new song created for him, while a former striker has suggested which England international Unai Emery could mould the 20-year-old into.

Manzambi will now be looking to build on his promising start in Birmingham, with Aston Villa’s next home fixture against Brentford this Saturday.

After five matchdays, Aston Villa have made a slow start with just one win and four points to their name, leaving Emery keen to turn things around against the Bees.