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Former Championship striker Sam Parkin has offered his verdict on Wolves loanee Jordan James, highlighting his versatility across midfield and suggesting that, if given the freedom to play in a ‘Lampard’ role, he could perform the job to a high standard.

The former Birmingham City man joined from Rennes in the summer on a season-long loan, taking in his second temporary spell after spending last season with Leicester City.

It is understood that the agreement also contains an option to make the move permanent should he impress at Molineux.

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The 22-year-old midfielder has so far been eased into action by Cesar Peixoto, featuring in six league matches, but accumulating just 110 minutes.

James has nevertheless already found the net for Wolves, with his goal coming in August during the 4-1 demolition of Stoke City at Molineux.

The Wales international also started both of the club’s EFL Cup fixtures before their third round exit at the hands of Everton.

Parkin identified where he feels James can make the biggest impact, pointing to the number eight role in a 4-3-3 system.

Club Years Birmingham City 2021-2024 Rennes 2024- Leicester City (loan) 2025-2026 Wolves (loan) 2026- James’ career history

He said on the Championship Check-In Show (4:13): “James, he’s probably a perfect number eight in a kind of 4-3-3.”

However, with Wolves not operating in a 4-3-3, Parkin feels James’ versatility could see him deployed either as a number 10 or in one of the pivot roles.

He added that he sees the 22-year-old primarily as a midfield player and suggested he may have to bide his time before getting his opportunity.

Parkin also suggested that James could flourish with a player alongside him to handle the defensive graft, giving him the freedom to push forward and bring out the attacking qualities that made Lampard so effective at Chelsea.

“So therefore, he’s someone who can do a really fine job as a 10 or in one of the pivot roles, which is kind of how Wolves are looking at the moment.

“So he’s probably going to have to be an understudy at times and then wait for his opportunity to step into the breach in one of those positions.

“Yes, I’d probably see him more as a midfield player rather than in the 10.

“But if you can get that player who is going to sit and do a lot of the defensive dirty work, then if he has the freedom to be a ‘Lampard’, I think he does that job perfectly.”

James has returned from international duty with Wales after featuring in all four Nations League outings, three of which ended in defeat.

Now back at Wolves, the Rennes loanee will be looking to turn his international minutes into a stronger claim at club level, with Wolves facing third-placed Middlesbrough on Saturday in a meeting that could offer him another chance to force his way into Peixoto’s plans.