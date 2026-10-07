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Rangers striker Lawrence Shankland has admitted that he is delighted to see Gers’ new boy, Dan Neil, showcase the quality which players are used to seeing on the training ground on the pitch.

The Gers were long-time admirers of Neil’s talents and during the winter transfer window, they tried to bring the midfielder to Ibrox, but he opted to join Ipswich on loan.

Neil’s contract with Sunderland expired in summer and this time Rangers made no mistake and quickly wrapped up his signature on a free transfer, with Derek McInnes hailing the player as hungry and ambitious.

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Rangers made a slow start to the season and following Shankland’s injury, McInnes handed the captain’s armband to the 24-year-old midfielder to lead the Gers.

In his first Old Firm game in the Scottish League Cup quarter-final at Ibrox, Neil smashed two goals against Celtic to knock the Bhoys out of the tournament and the following week led the Gers to a 1-0 victory at Parkhead.

Shankland pointed out that Neil had a difficult start to life at Ibrox, with Rangers struggling at the beginning of the season, while highlighting that the ex-Sunderland star came in for criticism during that period.

However, the Gers forward admitted that he is delighted to see Neil displaying his quality, which the Rangers players are aware of from watching him in the training ground on a daily basis.

Manager Time at Club Derek McInnes June 2026– present Danny Rohl October 2025 – June 2026 Russell Martin June 2025 – October 2025 Philippe Clement October 2023 – February 2025 Michael Beale November 2022 – October 2023 Last five permanent Rangers managers

When asked about which player he thinks has improved since the beginning of the season, Shankland said at a press conference: “I was delighted for Dan Neil; I will say that, I was delighted for Dan Neil.

“Obviously he came here with the expectations really big and when things are not going very well, people like to be vocal about it, and they go on about it.

“I think Dan had a bit of a tough run at the start and I felt for him the rewards are, obviously, getting the two goals in the Old Firm, two really, really good finishes.

“It was what I was seeing at training every day and the player that’s in there.

“It is obviously difficult when you are getting into the arena at Ibrox and it’s so hostile and everybody is kind of pushing for that success.

“It can be difficult at times and obviously we were getting through a tough moment.

“It was important for him to kind of have a moment like that and I felt he had really pushed on from there, so he has led the team very well, obviously, and getting two spectacular goals always helps.”

Neil has featured in eleven games for the Ibrox outfit so far and his former Sunderland team-mate Aiden McGeady insisted that the midfielder knows how to handle the pressure and the expectations of the Rangers fanbase.

Rangers will be back in action at Ibrox at the weekend against Kilmarnock which ex-Gers star Alex Rae feels will be a different challenge than they face against Celtic before the international break.