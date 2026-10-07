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Newcastle United and Liverpool are tracking Brazilian defender Wallace, who has ‘exceeded expectations’ at Gremio to become a guaranteed starter.

The 21-year-old emerged from Brazilian Serie B outfit CRB, where he made 23 appearances and caught the attention of Gremio.

Gremio subsequently secured Wallace’s services during the summer window, handing the defender a five-year contract.

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The centre-back has swiftly established himself as an important figure at Gremio and has already clocked up 1,080 minutes across 12 appearances.

Wallace could now be heading for a European adventure, with several prominent clubs beginning to circle around the Brazilian.

According to German outlet Fussball Europa, Liverpool and Newcastle are showing interest in Wallace, who it is claimed has ‘exceeded expectations’ at Gremio.

The Premier League pair are now actively tracking the centre-back and are joined by La Liga giants Atletico Madrid.

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Having only joined Gremio during the summer and possessing considerable long-term potential, Wallace is not a player they are eager to part with, while the club’s ownership of just 50 per cent of his rights provides another complication.

As a result, the Brazilian outfit are ‘currently demanding a transfer fee of at least €15m’ for Wallace, with tough negotiations expected to be needed to get a deal in place.

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool or Newcastle will step up their interest, although they could see Wallace’s valuation climb alongside a growing list of suitors if he maintains his current upward trajectory.

The Brazilian Football Confederation are also ‘closely monitoring’ Wallace’s development, with the defender potentially in line for a senior national team call-up, underlining his rapid growth.

Carlo Ancelotti could well choose to bring Wallace into the fold sooner rather than later.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have also been linked with another promising defender in Stuttgart’s Finn Jeltsch, although the German is not rushing towards a potential switch despite mounting interest.