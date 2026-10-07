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Newcastle United are now ready to sell Besiktas target Joe Willock in the January transfer window, it has been claimed in Turkey.

Willock initially arrived at Newcastle from Arsenal on a loan deal, before making a permanent switch and signing a six-year contract with the club in 2021.

He had struggled to make the impact that his initial loan promised he would, but has continued to be an important contributor.

Besiktas have been trying to sign Willock to strengthen their squad, and during the summer transfer window made an official offer, but ultimately an agreement could not be reached as Newcastle decided to keep him.

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Willock is into the final year of his Newcastle deal and Besiktas have been plotting a pre-contractual agreement with him in January.

It was suggested that Willock was keen on a move to Besiktas, and if the transfer had happened in the summer, he would have been playing in Europe, something Newcastle failed to achieve last season.

Newcastle could look to cash in on Willock in January instead and according to Turkish daily Takvim, they are now ready to sell him in the winter window.

The news will be a boost to Besiktas, who could now aim to strike a deal for Willock in January to bring him to Istanbul earlier.

Season Position 2025–26 12th 2024–25 5th 2023–24 7th 2022–23 4th 2021–22 11th Newcastle United’s last five league finishes

During his time at Newcastle, Willock has been used mainly as a rotational option, as he has struggled to put in strong displays consistently at St James’ Park.

However, after the departures of Sandro Tonali to Tottenham Hotspur and Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal this summer, he has been featuring regularly for the club under manager Matthias Jaissle.

This term, the 27-year-old has made seven appearances in all competitions and contributed to three goals in the process.

If Newcastle did sell Willock then Jaissle would likely want a replacement, especially as a somewhat experienced head would be leaving his midfield options.

Newcastle focused heavily on youth in the summer, though did manage to add Nico Gonzalez before the window closed, giving them some extra know-how in the engine room.