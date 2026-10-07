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Nottingham Forest centre-back Jair Cunha has caught the attention of Barcelona, and he is highly regarded by the Spanish outfit’s sporting department.

Cunha arrived at Nottingham Forest from Brazilian outfit Botafogo in 2025 and put pen to paper on a five-year deal with the club.

The 21-year-old endured a difficult debut campaign at the City Ground, being in and out of the team, while also missing a few games due to injury in the first half of the season.

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During the later stages of last season, he featured regularly under then Tricky Trees boss Vitor Pereira, making eight appearances and starting five games in the Premier League.

Cunha recently received his first call-up to the Brazil senior team and clocked up 131 minutes across international friendly games against Australia and India.

The Brazilian defender’s performances during the international break have caught the attention of Barcelona, and he is highly regarded by the club’s sporting department, according to Spanish daily Sport.

Barcelona already have a young centre-back in their starting eleven in the form of 19-year-old Pau Cubarsi, while his partner Gerard Martin is just 24.

Season Position 2025-26 16th 2024–25 7th 2023–24 17th 2022–23 16th 2021–22 4th (Championship, promoted via playoffs) Nottingham Forest’s last five league finishes

It is unclear whether Barcelona will turn their interest into a concrete approach and make a move in the winter transfer window to sign Cunha to add more depth to their backline.

Last summer, Portuguese giants Benfica were keen to sign Cunha, but a move never materialised, and he remained at the City Ground.

The 21-year-old also attracted interest from his homeland, as Vasco da Gama explored the idea of signing him on a season-long loan deal.

It will not be an easy task to get Cunha out of the City Ground, as he has become an integral part of manager Oliver Glasner’s defence at Nottingham Forest.

This term, Cunha has made four Premier League appearances and played every single minute, and he also completed the full 90 minutes in the EFL Cup loss against Leeds United.

Cunha’s current contract with the club runs until 2030 and Nottingham Forest will be under no pressure to let go of him.