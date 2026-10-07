Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Former Ukraine boss Myron Markevych is hoping to see Tottenham Hotspur star Mykhailo Mudryk get back to his former level to help the national team.

Chelsea brought Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2023 and he received a four-year ban in 2024 which was ended this summer, making the player eligible to feature this season.

Leeds United were keen to land the 25-year-old Ukrainian forward and the Whites did everything possible to land Mudryk but failed, as Chelsea preferred to do business with Tottenham.

Enjoying this story? Add Inside Futbol as a preferred source on Google.

Spurs agreed to a season-long loan deal with Chelsea and they have an option in Mudryk’s deal due to which they could make the move permanent by paying £75m to the Blues.

Ukrainian assistant manager Taras Stepanenko welcomed Mudryk’s move to Spurs to be reunited with his former Shakhtar Donetsk boss Roberto De Zerbi, but he has managed to play only 16 minutes so far this season due to an ankle injury.

Mudryk last represented his country in November 2024 against Albania before he received the ban and during the international break he was not part of Andrea Maldera’s Ukraine squad, as he is still nursing himself back from injury.

Ukraine suffered a defeat against Hungary on Monday, which was the last game for them during the international break and Ukrainian manager Markevych pointed out that the national team missed several players, including Mudryk, due to injuries.

Manager Time at Club Roberto De Zerbi March 2026 – present Igor Tudor February 2026 – March 2026 Thomas Frank June 2025 – February 2026 Ange Postecoglou July 2023 – June 2025 Antonio Conte November 2021 – March 2023 Last five permanent Tottenham Hotspur managers

However, he added that he is hoping that the Tottenham star will be able to return to his former self after coming back from injury to help his national team during the November international break.

“We have seen almost everyone in action”, Markevych told Ukrainian outlet Meta.

“At the same time, we should not forget that many players missed this camp because of injuries.

“[Yehor] Yarmoliuk and [Vitaily] Mykolenko, for example, did not make it to the final whistle.

“Hopefully Mudryk will also return to his previous level.

“We need to focus specifically on those who can genuinely strengthen the team.”

The Ukrainian international will be now focused on his recovery and Mudryk could return to action at the end of October.

De Zerbi pushed to bring in Mudryk, who has not featured at the highest level for almost two years, following the departures of Manor Solomon and Mikey Moore, a decision Inside Futbol think Tottenham might regret.

It remains to be seen if Mudryk will be fit enough to be involved for Ukraine in November.