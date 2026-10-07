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There are a queue of Italian clubs ready to make a move for Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Lucas Bergvall in the January transfer window.

Bergvall wanted to leave in the summer after Tottenham signed several midfielders in the transfer window to bolster their engine room, and regular game time became a major concern for the Swede.

But he ultimately decided to stay at N17, signing a contract extension which will keep him at the club until 2031, and even commented on the lucrative salary that Tottenham agreed to pay him.

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This term, the 20-year-old has made three Premier League appearances, but he has featured in the starting eleven only once, and was an unused substitute on two occasions.

There was interest from Serie A in Bergvall in the summer, when it appeared he might move, and interest from the league has persisted.

According to Italian journalist Marco Conterio, there are a queue of clubs from Serie A who are ready to make a move for Bergvall in January.

Whether Bergvall is available to move likely depends heavily on just how much game time he gets between now and the opening of the January window.

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Napoli were interested in signing him during the summer transfer window, but Spurs’ steep asking price cooled down the Italian club’s interest.

Besides that, AC Milan were also in the race for his signature, alongside arch rivals Inter Milan, who were also looking to add more depth to their midfield.

Tottenham’s new deal for Bergvall was a statement of faith in the midfielder and as such, if any move was to happen in January, it would likely be in the form of a loan.

That could suit the Swede in the event he is finding game time at Tottenham tough to come by.

He has just been in action for Sweden in the Nations League and talked up the quality of the midfield at Graham Potter’s disposal.

To keep himself central to Potter’s thoughts and in the best place to play well for Sweden, Bergvall will want to be playing at club level on a weekly basis.