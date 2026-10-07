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Everton full-back Vitaliy Mykolenko was incorrectly diagnosed by the Ukraine medical staff and allowed to train before then suffering worsening pain, a journalist has claimed, accusing them of being ‘unprofessional’.

Mykolenko headed off to link up with Ukraine for the country’s Nations League fixtures and he featured in the clash with Hungary, which Ukraine won 1-0.

Injury then kept Mykolenko out of the Georgia match, but it appeared he was on the way back after he returned to training for Ukraine, with the diagnosis having been that he had suffered muscle discomfort.

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No sooner had Mykolenko been cleared to train though than he was then pulled out and sent back to Everton, with the suggestion Ukraine did not want to risk aggravating his injury.

Now further detail has emerged and the finger has been pointed squarely at the Ukraine medical team.

Ukrainian journalist Igor Burbas said on his YouTube channel: “Here we are talking about grievances with the coaching staff, but we also have grievances regarding the national team’s medical staff.

“Because from what I hear from the team’s camp, it reeks a bit of unprofessionalism. For example, with Mykolenko, who had been bothered by his leg.

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“The medics looked at him and said ‘it doesn’t seem like anything serious, you can train’. They gave him the green light.

“He went to train and it got even worse. His leg hurt so they released him to his club.

“The club did a diagnosis and said ‘you shouldn’t have been training at all, take a break right now’.

“God willing will return sooner.”

Everton boss David Moyes is unlikely to be happy with the situation, with Mykolenko a key man in the Toffees’ backline.

Moyes’ side return to action on Sunday when they travel to face newly promoted Hull City and that game could well come too soon for Mykolenko, dependent upon the views of the Toffees’ medical staff.

Ukraine have further Nations League fixtures in November and Everton could well choose to take a hard line on releasing Mykolenko for those games if they feel he is anywhere less than 100 per cent.

Currently Ukraine are sitting in third spot in League B – Group 2 in the Nations League, with Northern Ireland topping the table.