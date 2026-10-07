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Doncaster Rovers manager Grant McCann has admitted that he was ‘so pleased’ to see Aston Villa loanee Tommi O’Reilly’s score his first goal for Rovers on Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old Aston Villa academy product had an outstanding last season with Crewe Alexandra, where he was named the club’s Player of the Year following the Alex’s eleventh-place finish in League Two.

O’Reilly was a hot topic in the summer transfer window as he drew interest from Portsmouth and Oxford United, but the Villa prospect joined Doncaster Rovers on a season-long loan.

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Last month, McCann revealed that he has already laid out his expectations to the Villa loanee and just before the international break, O’Reilly managed to impress the Doncaster boss with his performance against Peterborough United.

During the international break, Inside Futbol noted the Villa loanee as a player to keep an eye on and he has not disappointed.

The 22-year-old versatile player started against Liverpool Under-21 on Tuesday night in a EFL Trophy game and it was his first half goal which was the difference maker in the game as it ended 1-0.

McCann admitted that he was pleased to see O’Reilly’s first goal in Doncaster colours and he hailed the Aston Villa loanee’s strike as brilliant.

Season Position 2025–26 4th 2024–25 6th 2023–24 4th 2022–23 7th 2021–22 14th Aston Villa's last five league finishes

“It was a really good goal”, McCann told Doncaster Rovers’ in-house media.

“It was a brilliant play from Hubby [James Husband] to find I think Bales [Owen Bailey] and then Tommy followed up with a good goal.

“First goal for the club, so pleased for him.”

However, McCann substituted the Aston Villa starlet at the half-time mark and the Doncaster boss revealed that O’Reilly took a knock in the ankle in the first half, due to which they did not want to risk him further without getting a clear picture of the injury.

When asked about O’Reilly’s good display in the first-half, McCann added: “It is; he took a knock on his ankle, hence why he had to come off at half-time.

“Hopefully we did not want to take any risks.

“James Husband had a little bit of a tight calf, so we just took the two of them off at half-time.

“We didn’t want to take any sort of risk with anybody tonight.”

However, the severity of O’Reilly’s injury is still unclear and the Doncaster boss will be hoping that it is not too serious.

O’Reilly has featured four times for Doncaster in League One so far this season and if he remains fit, he might start his fourth game of the campaign against Burton Albion on Saturday.