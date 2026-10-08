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West Ham United loanee Niklas Fullkrug has highlighted the special environment he is enjoying at Werder Bremen, contrasting it with what he see as resentment that has become common in modern football.

The 33-year-old endured a frustrating spell at the London Stadium after joining two years ago, with his struggles prompting a winter loan move to AC Milan.

His stint in Italy proved equally disappointing, leaving the striker to head back to east London at the end of last term.

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Fullkrug was linked with several clubs during the summer window but ultimately secured a return to Germany, rejoining his boyhood club with the aim of rediscovering his best form.

The loan spell has so far breathed new life into Fullkrug’s form, with the striker already finding the net four times in five appearances for Werder Bremen, surpassing his entire goal tally from his spell with the Hammers.

The striker is also the Bundesliga outfit’s leading scorer this season, further underlining his resurgence.



Fullkrug has now pointed to the strong sense of support around the club and explained why the backing he receives feels meaningful in a landscape where resentment has become increasingly common.

Season Position 2025-26 18th 2024–25 14th 2023–24 9th 2022–23 14th 2021–22 7th West Ham United’s last five league finishes

The German also stressed that this warmth is shared throughout the club, with everyone around the team united in wanting to see him score and Werder Bremen succeed, making the experience an emotional one for him.

The West Ham loanee told Werder Bremen’s official website when asked about the feeling of scoring in his boyhood club shirt: “It’s difficult to describe. It just feels as though everyone who supports Werder is 100 per cent behind me.

“Unfortunately, there’s a lot of resentment in football these days.

“But here, I have the feeling that all the fans in the stadium, the team, everyone on the bench and the people close to the club genuinely want me to score and want us to be successful as a team.

“It feels so special because it comes with so many emotions and so much love.”

Fullkrug’s form at Werder Bremen will also please West Ham, who will hope it can pave the way for a permanent deal next summer and finally take the striker off their books.

Jean-Clair Todibo, who followed Fullkrug out of the London Stadium on loan during the summer window, revealed last month what led to his move to Lens.

Meanwhile, with the international break now over, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are set to return to action on Friday when they welcome QPR at home, with the Hammers looking to return to the top of the Championship.